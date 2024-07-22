'All My Children' Gillian Andrassy star was 51

‘All My Children’ Gillian Andrassy star was 51

Esta TerBlanche, an actress finest recognized for her efficiency on the long-running cleaning soap opera “All My Kids,” has died. She was 51.

A consultant for TerBlanche confirmed her dying to USA TODAY on Sunday after it was first introduced on Fb by publicist Lisa Rodrigo.

“I can’t consider I’m posting this,” Rodrigo wrote on Fb. “It is with a heavy coronary heart that my good friend and shopper Esta TerBlanche handed away Thursday of pure causes. An post-mortem report is pending.”

The publicist added: “I’m nonetheless processing and in shock. Esta was a ravishing soul out and in. I used to be proud to know her and work together with her. Extra to come back within the days forward.”

The South African actress performed princess Gillian Andrassy on the ABC cleaning soap opera starting in 1997 till the character was killed off in 2001. She additionally starred on the South African collection “Egoli: Place of Gold” and appeared in an episode of “Spin Metropolis,” per IMDb.

In line with Cleaning soap Opera Digest, TerBlanche was a former Miss Teen South Africa.

