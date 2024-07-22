‘All My Children’ Gillian Andrassy star was 51

Esta TerBlanche, an actress finest recognized for her efficiency on the long-running cleaning soap opera “All My Kids,” has died. She was 51.

A consultant for TerBlanche confirmed her dying to USA TODAY on Sunday after it was first introduced on Fb by publicist Lisa Rodrigo.

“I can’t consider I’m posting this,” Rodrigo wrote on Fb. “It is with a heavy coronary heart that my good friend and shopper Esta TerBlanche handed away Thursday of pure causes. An post-mortem report is pending.”

The publicist added: “I’m nonetheless processing and in shock. Esta was a ravishing soul out and in. I used to be proud to know her and work together with her. Extra to come back within the days forward.”

The South African actress performed princess Gillian Andrassy on the ABC cleaning soap opera starting in 1997 till the character was killed off in 2001. She additionally starred on the South African collection “Egoli: Place of Gold” and appeared in an episode of “Spin Metropolis,” per IMDb.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Day by day Crossword Puzzle.

In line with Cleaning soap Opera Digest, TerBlanche was a former Miss Teen South Africa.

Alec Musser:‘All My Kids’ actor’s explanation for dying revealed

In a 2021 interview with Cleaning soap Central, TerBlanche — who was born in South Africa’s Rustenburg — mirrored on the “very scary” expertise of shifting to the USA to pursue an performing profession in America.

“I used to be terribly scared, and the 2 weeks earlier than I needed to go, I used to be crying nonstop, pondering, ‘Why am I doing this?!’ ” she stated. “I used to be actually questioning myself, like, ‘Why am I placing myself by way of this? Why?!’ However I simply knew I had a deeper calling, that I needed to come.”

Pamela Blair dies:‘All My Kids’ and ‘A Refrain Line’ actress was 73

TerBlanche’s dying was one other loss for the cleaning soap opera neighborhood after Doug Sheehan, who performed Joe Kelly in additional than 200 episodes of “Basic Hospital,” died in June. In January, “All My Kids” actor Alec Musser died at age 50, and in Might, “Basic Hospital” star Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

Contributing: Alyssa Goldberg, Edward Segarra and Pamela Avila, USA TODAY