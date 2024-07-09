All About His Brothers and Sisters

Odell Beckham Jr. is a proud massive brother to his 4 youthful siblings: Jasmyne, Kordell, Sonny and Summer season.

The Miami Dolphins broad receiver was born to his dad and mom, Heather Van Norman and Odell Beckham Sr, in 1992. His dad and mom break up after he was born, with Heather happening to marry Odell’s stepfather, Derek Mills. Collectively, Heather and Derek welcomed Jasmyne.

Odell Sr. went on to have three kids of his personal: Kordell, Sonny and Summer season. Kordell is a mannequin and at present showing on Love Island USA, whereas Sonny and Summer season are nonetheless in elementary faculty.

From their hobbies to their actuality TV appearances, right here’s the whole lot to find out about Odell Beckham Jr.’s siblings.

Jasmyne and Kordell have been born a month aside

Odell Beckham Sr. along with his son Kordell in Could 2022.

Odell’s dad and mom had their solely little one collectively whereas they have been each college students at Louisiana State College. Nonetheless, the 2 break up shortly after and went on to have relationships of their very own. Each Heather and Odell Sr. welcomed their second kids in the identical yr — Jasmyne was born on April 30, 2002, whereas Kordell was born on Could 27, 2002.

Odell Sr. additionally had two extra kids years later. He welcomed Sonny on Sept. 1, 2014, and Summer season on Feb. 20, 2018.

Jasmyne graduated school with a level in inside design in 2024

Odell Beckham Jr.’s sister Jasmyne Mills on her birthday in April 2024.

Jasmyne graduated from Arizona State College in Could 2024 with a level in inside design, per her LinkedIn.

“Extremely grateful for ASU; the true epitome of the school expertise,” she wrote in a put up saying her commencement on LinkedIn. “So grateful for all of the wonderful folks I’ve encountered on this journey. Right here’s to ASU and the thrilling subsequent chapter forward!”

Kordell is on Love Island USA season 6

Kordell Beckham on ‘Love Island USA’.

Kordell has discovered his personal fame aside from his older brother. The mannequin appeared as a part of the forged of Love Island USA season 6 in June 2024 the place he paired up with Serena Web page.

Nonetheless, he stirred up some drama in one of many episodes after he entered Casa Amor and have become concerned with one other girl, Daia McGhee.

Kordell’s youthful siblings have been supportive of his actuality TV endeavors, with Sonny posting his brother’s promotional poster on his Instagram.

Sonny and Summer season are supportive of Odell

Odell Beckham Sr. with Sonny and Summer season in February 2022.

Sonny usually posts pictures of himself attending Odell’s video games, together with a November 2023 sport the place he joined Odell on the sphere after the sport and obtained to see his brother rating a landing.

“So blessed to be right here on the sphere in the present day. Received to see bubba make that landing and be with him on his birthday,” he wrote of his special occasion on Instagram. “Really blessed 🙏couldn’t ask for a greater day. Now time to take a nap 😴.”

Odell’s siblings are near his son, Zydn

Jazmyne Mills with Odell’s son Zydn.

Odell’s son, Zydn, was born on Feb. 17, 2022, simply three days earlier than Summer season’s 4th birthday. Sonny was solely 7 years previous on the time, however the two shortly stepped into their uncle and aunt roles.

Sonny usually posts pictures with Zydn on his Instagram, together with flicks of him holding the toddler up at his 2nd party in February 2024.

“Unc loves you @zydn,” Sonny captioned some pictures from the occasion.

The three additionally get pleasure from taking part in collectively, from sharing their dinosaur toys to competing in arcade video games collectively.

Odell usually feedback his help of Kordell’s modeling profession

Odell Beckham Sr. with Kordell Beckham in February 2020.

Earlier than his actuality TV debut, Kordell was centered on a profession as a mannequin, strolling varied runway reveals all through his profession. Odell usually leaves feedback on Kordell’s posts, expressing his satisfaction.

Underneath one January 2024 photograph shoot, Odell wrote “Tuffffffff,” and in a Could 2022 put up of Kordell strolling a runway, Odell wrote, “Love u twin !!!”