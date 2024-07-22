All About Ella And Cole Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken extensively about her function as “Momala” to her two stepchildren.

The 59-year-old vp, who was just lately endorsed because the 2024 democratic nominee by President Biden after he introduced his choice to drop out of the presidential race on July 21, married Doug Emhoff in 2014 and have become stepmother to his two kids, Cole and Ella Emhoff.

In 2019, she wrote an essay for Elle by which she detailed her love for Cole and Ella, describing them as her “limitless supply of affection and pure pleasure.”

“When Doug and I received married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t just like the time period ‘stepmom,'” she wrote on the time. “As a substitute, they got here up with the identify ‘Momala.'”

“I’m so grateful to Doug, to Kerstin (Doug’s ex-wife), and most of all, to Ella and Cole,” she wrote on the finish of the essay. “I can say one factor with certainty, my coronary heart wouldn’t be entire, nor my life full, with out them.”

Throughout a 2021 recorded video look for the Democratic Nationwide Conference, Ella described the VP as “Momala, the world’s biggest stepmom.”

Does Kamala Harris have youngsters?

Doug was married to Kerstin Emhoff, a movie producer and founding father of the manufacturing firm Prettybird, for 16 years earlier than they divorced in 2008. Throughout their marriage, the couple welcomed their two kids, Cole and Ella.

When Harris and Doug Emhoff married, she gained two stepchildren.

In her 2019 e-book, “The Truths We Maintain,” Harris stated she and Emhoff waited for her to satisfy the kids till about two months after their first date, however once they did meet, the children “couldn’t have been extra welcoming.”

“They’re sensible, gifted, humorous youngsters who’ve grown to be exceptional adults,” she stated within the Elle essay. “I used to be already hooked on Doug, however I consider it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in.”

Right here’s all the things we find out about Harris’ stepchildren.

Cole Emhoff, 30

Cole Emhoff was born in 1994. In response to IMDB, he works in leisure like his mom.

In her Elle essay, Harris revealed that Cole was named after celebrated American jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Harris described in her piece how the household spends time collectively across the desk for Sunday dinners and that it is her stepson who “units the desk and picks the music.”

(From left) Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff on January 20, 2021. Win McNamee / Getty Pictures

His IMDB profile exhibits that he labored as an assistant on the 2020 hit movie “Minari” and within the 2022 remake of “Father of the Bride,” additionally as an assistant.

Cole was current for the 59th presidential inauguration in January 2021, throughout which Harris was sworn in as vp.

In October 2023, Harris officiated Cole’s marriage ceremony to Greenley Littlejohn.

In an announcement to Folks on the time, Harris that being requested to officiate “meant a lot for thus many causes.”

“For us, we consider marriage as being not simply between these two folks, however the coming collectively of households. So it was very a lot with that spirit that all of us participated,” she stated.

“I like my husband. I like our marriage. I would like for these two (Cole and Greenley) to have a loving marriage the place they’re greatest mates and so they know that it’s not simply them in opposition to the world, that our household helps them. That the group of folks that got here collectively on the marriage ceremony helps (them).”

Ella Emhoff, 25

Ella is a mannequin and clothier who graduated from Parsons College of Design in New York Metropolis in Could 2021.

In her 2019 essay for Elle, Harris revealed that Ella was named after well-known American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.

In 2021, Ella gained consideration for the Miu Miu coat she wore to President Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

In response to The New York Instances, one week later, she was signed to the celebrated modeling company IMG Fashions.

Harris wrote in Elle that her stepdaughter was on her faculty’s swim and basketball groups and loved making dessert for the household’s Sunday dinners.

In response to her essay, when Harris was sworn into the USA Senate, Ella entered her senior yr of highschool in Los Angeles, California.

“This new job meant that I might be splitting time between California and Washington, D.C., and the toughest half was going to be being away from my Ella,” she wrote on the time.