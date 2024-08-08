All About Cameron Brink’s ‘Lucky’ Braids and ‘Girly’ Pregame Style

WNBA’s Cameron Brink’s fashion is simply as killer as her strikes on the basketball court docket.

“I wanna be a bit of extra girly,” Brink, 22, completely instructed Us Weekly of her pregame fashion whereas gushing about her “life-changing” partnership with EVO ICL. The Los Angeles Sparks participant famous that though she is already “very female,” she desires to “lean into the girliness extra.”

“I actually wanna simply strive the Milkmaid sort vibe,” she quipped.

Since Brink corrected her imaginative and prescient in EVO ICL, she’s been in a position to decorate with fake glasses as a substitute of getting to depend on prescription lenses. “The opposite day I had on some clear Gucci glasses [before a game],” she instructed Us. “If I put on them they are often extra of a style selection relatively than practical. It’s been superb.”

After years of sporting contacts, Brink determined to get the attention process going into her senior yr of faculty at Stanford College. “It’s actually life altering,” she gushed.

In the case of selecting an outfit earlier than video games, Brink admitted she doesn’t put an excessive amount of thought into it. “Life’s too quick to emphasize about in case your outfit is ideal on a regular basis. It ought to simply be based mostly on the way you’re feeling and what you wanna put on,” she instructed Us, including that manufacturers together with Revolve and Rag & Bone do an “superb job” of sending her seems to be. “I like enjoying gown up anytime somebody sends me a package deal … I don’t nitpick so much.”

Whereas she’s open to making an attempt new types, Brink’s signature hairdo incorporates a braided ponytail or two French braids.

“I undoubtedly suppose these are fortunate,” the basketball ahead revealed, noting that she’s planning to discover ways to French braid her personal hair whereas recovering from a torn ACL. “Prior to now teammates needed to do it for me. I’m not proficient in that division,” she joked.

Apart from braids, Brink additionally likes to curve her hair earlier than video games and placed on a little bit of make-up to assist increase her confidence. “I do a reasonably fast make-up routine. I don’t prefer to play with a bunch of stuff on my face,” she defined.

As for the way forward for her well-known platinum blonde locks, Brink plans so as to add low-lights to her strands and take it “down” a bit.

“I do wanna type of chop it ’trigger it’s not the healthiest proper now,” she instructed Us. “I don’t suppose I may pull off a bob, however I’ll reduce off a pair inches and let it develop.”

Though she’s nonetheless determining her most assured coiffure, Brink’s eyesight has by no means been higher. Due to ECO ICL, she’s been in a position to ditch her contacts for the primary time since fourth grade. Following her pre-season process, “I by no means needed to take care of my contact falling out or worrying about it.”