All About Cameron and Codey

Coco Gauff could also be a well-known tennis champion to the world, however to her youthful siblings, Codey and Cameron Gauff, she’s an enormous sister first.

Born on March 13, 2004, Coco is the eldest of the Gauff siblings, adopted by Codey and Cameron, respectively. Together with their mother and father, Corey and Candi, the Gauff household calls Delray Seashore, Florida, their residence.

On condition that their mother and father each have athletic backgrounds, Coco, Codey and Cameron had a ardour for sports activities from a younger age. Although all of them play totally different video games, they’re devoted supporters of each other.

From Codey successful baseball medals to Cameron designing a sneaker for New Stability, right here’s every part to learn about Coco Gauff’s youthful siblings.

Coco, Corey and Cameron have been raised in Florida

Coco Gauff and her mother and father, Corey and Sweet Gauff, and siblings Codey and Cameron.

Earlier than Cameron was born, the household relocated to Delray Seashore, the place Candi’s mother and father lived. The household had spent Coco and Codey’s early years in Atlanta, the place Corey had historical past at Georgia State College.

As Corey informed Teen Vogue, the household moved again to Florida after they acknowledged Coco’s athletic potential: “We put a plan collectively and stated, ‘Look, let’s make some no-regret strikes,’ ” he defined to the journal.

At the moment, Corey turned Coco’s full-time coach, very similar to Venus and Serena Williams’s father, Richard. Candi additionally started homeschooling the youngsters.

Coco, Codey and Cameron have been required to play a sport rising up

Coco Gauff and her brother Cameron Gauff.

Whereas they have been allowed to decide on which one, the Gauff youngsters have been required to play one sport as youngsters. After all, Coco selected tennis. As for the boys, Codey selected aggressive baseball, whereas Cameron balanced a number of sports activities, together with soccer and tennis.

The household has an athletic historical past. Corey was a basketball participant at Georgia State College, and Candi was a high scorer on the observe and discipline workforce at Florida State College.

Codey performs aggressive baseball

Coco Gauff and her brother Codey Gauff as youngsters.

Born on Sept. 21, 2007, Codey is the center baby of the Gauff household. Following in his household’s footsteps, he’s turn out to be a extremely aggressive athlete.

Codey performed highschool baseball with Elite Squad Academy, which allows college students to attend by way of in-person and homeschooling, whereas emphasizing sport. Codey is presently uncommitted for school baseball, however has ambitions to proceed enjoying.

Cameron helped to design a pair of New Stability sneakers

Cameron Gauff.

Born on June 5, 2013, Cameron is the youngest of the Gauff siblings. When the household of 4 moved again in with Candi’s mother and father, Candi discovered she was pregnant with Cameron. In line with his mother, Cameron loves to paint and draw, and in 2023 that pastime landed him a job in creating a brand new colorway for his sister’s signature sneaker model with New Stability.

In line with Coco, he wasn’t completely positive that he was getting an official function within the shoe design at first. However she informed PEOPLE that she suspected he “sensed it,” including: “They requested him to attract on this shoe after which for the paper, so he is younger, however he sort of put two and two collectively.”

“He was actually excited,” Coco continued. “He wears the sneakers on a regular basis.”

Coco thanked her brothers when she received the US Open

Coco Gauff of america celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus of their Ladies’s Singles Ultimate match on Day 13 of the 2023 US Open on September 09, 2023.

In her US Open championship speech, Coco thanked her mother and father, her workforce and even those that haven’t been supportive of her. To her critics, she stated: “To those that thought they have been placing water on my fireplace, you have been actually including gasoline to it. Now I am actually burning so shiny proper now.”

However since her tight-knit household has remained in her nook all through the years, she was positive to thank her youthful brothers too: “I wish to thank my grandparents who’re residence and my brothers,” she stated.

They’re proud brothers

Coco Gauff and her mother and father, Corey and Sweet Gauff, and siblings Codey and Cameron, dressed for Halloween.

Coco Gauff Instagram



Following her Grand Slam championship in 2023, Coco spoke with the At the moment present hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who requested Coco about her brothers’ response to her massive win: “Each my brothers have been the primary two individuals I known as,” she stated, earlier than revealing, “They didn’t reply.”

She laughed and continued, “Lastly, my brother known as me again, however by then the ceremony had began. He was like, ‘I used to be operating round the home and I didn’t hear my telephone ring.’ ”

Coco added that the boys would quickly be performing “too cool for college” about her win, however she noticed the movies of them that day, stuffed with delight and “operating round the home going loopy” after she took residence the title.