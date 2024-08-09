All 61 aboard are killed in Brazilian air crash : NPR

toggle caption Felipe Magalhaes Filho/AP

VINHEDO, Brazil — A passenger aircraft with 61 individuals aboard crashed right into a gated residential group in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all aboard and leaving a smoldering wreck, officers and the airline mentioned.

Officers gave no quick phrase on any casualties on the bottom on the web site of the crash within the metropolis of Vinhedo, about 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo, however witnesses on the scene mentioned there have been no victims amongst residents of the neighborhood.

The airline VOEPASS mentioned that the ATR 72-500 twin-engine turboprop was headed for Sao Paulo’s worldwide airport Guarulhos with 57 passengers and 4 crew members aboard when it crashed in Vinhedo. A previous assertion had mentioned there have been 58 passengers.

“The corporate regrets to tell that each one 61 individuals on board flight 2283 died on the web site,” VOEPASS mentioned in an announcement. “At the moment, VOEPASS is prioritizing provision of unrestricted help to the victims’ households and successfully collaborating with authorities to find out the causes of the accident.”

At an occasion in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva requested the group to face and observe a minute of silence as he shared the information.

The state’s firefighters, navy police and civil protection authority dispatched groups to the situation. Sao Paulo’s public safety secretary Guilherme Derrite spoke to reporters and confirmed that no survivors had been discovered. He additionally mentioned the aircraft’s black field was discovered, apparently intact.

“I believed it was going to fall in our yard,” a resident and witness who gave her identify solely as Ana Lucia informed reporters close to the crash web site. “It was scary, however thank God there have been no victims among the many locals. It appears that evidently the 62 individuals contained in the aircraft had been the actual victims, although.”

Video obtained by The Related Press from a bystander and verified exhibits no less than two our bodies strewn about flaming items of wreckage.

Brazilian tv community GloboNews confirmed aerial footage of an space with smoke popping out of an obliterated aircraft fuselage. Extra footage on GloboNews earlier confirmed the aircraft drifting downward in a flat spin.

Flightradar24 mentioned information despatched from the aircraft indicated it was diving at 8,000 to 24,000 ft per minute within the final 60 seconds of the flight.

The Brazilian air pressure’s middle for the investigation and prevention of air accidents mentioned in an announcement that pilots didn’t reply to calls from air visitors management in Sao Paulo, nor did they name for assist or say they had been working underneath hostile climate circumstances.

Authorities start an investigation

In a separate assertion, Brazil’s Federal Police mentioned it already had begun its investigation, and is dispatching specialists in aircraft crashes and the identification of catastrophe victims to assist.

VOEPASS employees on the Guarulhos airport informed the AP that the corporate is notifying victims’ members of the family and supporting them at a personal room within the airport.

That aircraft’s producer, French-Italian ATR, mentioned in an announcement that it had been knowledgeable that the accident concerned the ATR 72-500, and mentioned firm specialists are “absolutely engaged to help each the investigation and the client.”

The ATR 72 typically is used on shorter flights. The planes are constructed by a three way partnership of Airbus in France and Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. Crashes involving varied fashions of the ATR 72 have resulted in 470 deaths going again to the Nineties, in line with a database of the Aviation Security Community.

The Yeti Airways crash that killed 72 in Nepalin January 2023 was an ATR 72-500. The trigger was human error, an unintentional positioning of each propellers within the feathered place.

The Capela neighborhood the place the aircraft crashed Friday sits in a district removed from the middle of the affluent metropolis that’s residence to 77,000 residents. It had departed from Cascavel, within the state of Parana.