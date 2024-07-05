Alix Earlie’s Bikini Snaps Make Us Wish It Was Summer All Year Long

Alix Earle by no means passes on a fireplace bikini snap.

From halter tops to string bottoms, the TikTok star has no scarcity of attractive swim pics. Certainly one of her hottest snaps got here whereas vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Braxton Berrios in July 2024. Whereas stress-free on a seashore in Capri, she slayed in a triangle high that includes blue and yellow floral patterns, a dainty silver pendant and patterned straps. She paired the highest with matching high-cut bottoms, a pearl necklace and brown oval sun shades.

In a separate picture, Earle rocked a straw bucket hat whereas cuddling up with Berrios on an orange seashore chair. Berrios, for his half, opted for navy blue trunks with white lining.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

In addition to beachy bikini moments, Earle confirmed off a horny bronze set whereas modeling for Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cowl in Could 2024. She paired the Tom Ford design — which featured an itty-bitty triangle high and cheeky bottoms full with a belt buckle — with orange outsized sun shades.

Hold scrolling to see Earle’s hottest bikini moments: