Alison Jillian Chao, 15-year-old girl who went missing in Monterey Park, found safe outside ABC7

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) — A 15-year-old woman who went lacking in Monterey Park final week was discovered protected Tuesday morning exterior ABC7’s workplace in Glendale.

Alison Jillian Chao was reported lacking the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16.

In keeping with a safety guard at ABC7, the woman was strolling and had been adopted by somebody in a automotive who acknowledged her as a lacking minor and known as police.

The Monterey Park Police Division, who’s dealing with the investigation, launched an announcement, saying, it “extends its appreciation to neighborhood members and the numerous native, state and federal companions for his or her help in the course of the investigation.”

Chao reportedly left her house on a motorbike per week in the past Tuesday round 5:30 p.m. She was headed to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel however by no means arrived.

The woman’s father, Jeffery Chao, and her aunt held a press convention within the afternoon to specific their appreciation to the general public for his or her assist trying to find Alison. The household’s lawyer stated they have been restricted in with the ability to reply questions on her scenario due to pending litigation.

The household confirmed that Alison’s mom final week was granted full custody of her on a brief foundation. Her aunt stated she believes Alison ran away as a result of she didn’t need to be along with her mom.

The household is not positive the place she spent the final week.

“I actually admire everybody popping out,” stated Alison’s father, Jeffery Chao. “I would actually wish to thank all the chums, the neighborhood that come out and helped discover her. We have been actually apprehensive about the place she’s been. And actually admire what everyone’s completed and helped out with.”

The Los Angeles County Division of Youngsters and Household Companies stated it’s sure by state confidentiality legal guidelines to not focus on whether or not it has had any contact or involvement with Alison and her household.

Statements have been launched later Tuesday by Alison’s mom and by Alison’s court-appointed lawyer.

Assertion from Alison’s mom

The assertion from her mom, Annie Chao, was launched by her lawyer. The total assertion may be learn right here.

It reads partly:

“I’m extremely relieved that Alison has been discovered protected. My love for Alison is unconditional and unwavering. Alison is my solely youngster and she or he means every part to me. I perceive that there was a very good samaritan who helped to escort her to the police and I particularly need to thank that individual for his or her kindness.”

She additionally stated misinformation has been posted on-line about Alison and their household and she or he urged folks to cease posting.

“Alison is a younger woman and her emotions about my divorce from her father are understandably sophisticated, however she has a household (each my aspect and her dad’s aspect) that loves and adores her. She is extremely gifted, clever, and loving.

I’ll all the time do my finest to guard Alison’s pursuits, irrespective of the circumstances and whatever the stones which may be thrown at me.”

Assertion from Alison’s lawyer

Lawyer Emily Robinson was appointed by the court docket to symbolize Alison in Could. Robinson’s full assertion may be learn right here.

It reads partly:

“We’ve a particularly competent decide who has totally examined this case from inside out in the course of the course of a number of court docket hearings which have occurred. Based mostly upon my advocacy for Alison, in session along with her medical professionals, together with proof offered to the court docket, which has included testimony from each mother and father, the decide has made determinations which can be solely in Alison’s finest curiosity, together with awarding Alison’s mom, Annie Chao, sole determination making authority concerning Alison’s psychological well being and sole bodily custody of her.”

Robinson additionally stated there have been social media posts made with inaccurate info that hindered the investigation when she went lacking. She is asking the social media platforms to take them down.