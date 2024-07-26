Alicia Vikander Felt Like an Imposter Acting Pregnant Before Becoming Mom

Alicia Vikander felt like an “imposter” when portraying childbirth onscreen earlier than changing into a mother or father herself. The actress additionally revealed she welcomed a second baby earlier this 12 months.

“I gave delivery 4 instances on display earlier than I did it myself,” Vikander instructed Elle. The actress, married to Michael Fassbender, welcomed her first baby in 2021. “Your job is to fake as an actor, however each time I needed to give delivery, I stated to each girl on set, ‘I’m sorry.’ I felt like such an imposter.”

On being pregnant and childbirth, Vikander continued, “All girls have such completely different experiences, and going via it a second time was positively tougher for me. However I feel coaching made it simpler. Going via these 9 months is sort of a marathon, so it does assist when you’re robust going into it. It’s so bodily demanding, and I’ve a lot admiration for any girl who has executed it.”

Elsewhere within the piece, which featured Vikander in dialog with Taylor Russell. Each actresses co-star within the upcoming thriller Hope, additionally spoke about Vikander’s efficiency as Katherine Parr, the sixth and last spouse of King Henry VIII, in Firebrand, which premiered at Cannes final 12 months and opened in theaters final month.

“I had this second the place I used to be embarrassed once I first learn the script,” Vikander shared. “I didn’t know something about this girl. She was the primary girl to ever be revealed in British historical past. How come I had by no means heard of her? I requested round my British mates and no person knew that truth both. That’s fairly a giant second in historical past for ladies! And so, I went again and skim her books, which was so attention-grabbing as a result of it was an unbelievable approach of getting private contact with somebody who lived 500 years in the past. To have Henry as her husband who, on a whim, simply kills anybody he needs, together with his wives, is such an emotional trauma. You notice how powerful instances have been, and the fact of ladies’s experiences in that.”