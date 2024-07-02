Alice Cooper And Rocco Mediate To Host A New Golf Show On SiriusXM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Alice Cooper is teaming up with former professional golfer and six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate to host “Rolling With Alice Cooper And Rocco Mediate,” a brand new golf present that may air completely on SiriusXM.

A protracted-time golf fanatic, Cooper is thought for his golf habit, usually enjoying six days per week, even whereas on tour, and titled his 2007 autobiography: “Alice Cooper, Golf Monster.”

Cooper often performs with Mediate and the 2 will share tales drawn from their careers, discuss with friends from the worlds of leisure and golf, and focus on the most recent matters from the skilled tour, tools, instruction and extra.

“Rolling the Rock with Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate” will debut Tuesday, July 2 (6 pm ET) and air month-to-month on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio is out there to listeners nationwide of their vehicles (channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app: https://sxm.app.hyperlink/PGATourRadioonSXM.

“Rocco requested me to do that present with him, speaking about rock and golf, and it couldn’t be a extra good match,” mentioned Cooper. “We‘ve identified one another a very long time. We’ve performed in lots of tournaments collectively. He’s a annoyed rocker and I’m a annoyed golfer. It’s a match made on the green to heaven. It’s an something goes present that’s all improv – we do not know what we’re going to speak about till we begin speaking. We’re fairly actually simply ‘rolling the rock.’”

Along with internet hosting the brand new “Rolling the Rock” present, Mediate hosts his personal twice-a-week program, “The Rocco Hour,” Monday and Tuesday nights on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio.