Ali Wong details 'sweet' gesture that sparked romance with Bill Hader

Ali Wong is dishing on how her romance with Invoice Hader blossomed.

The comic and “Beef” star opened up about her courtship with Hader in her stand-up comedy particular “Ali Wong: Single Girl,” which dropped on Netflix Tuesday.

Wong and Hader have reportedly been a gentle merchandise since April 2023 after briefly courting within the fall of 2022, based on Individuals and Leisure Tonight. The connection follows Wong’s divorce from husband Justin Hakuta in 2022.

“I feel for the longest time I used to be so targeted on getting d—ed down,” Wong joked of her post-divorce love life. “As a result of the duty of discovering a boyfriend, somebody who I contemplate proficient, somebody who makes me chortle, somebody who I’ve an actual reference to, somebody who I look as much as as an artist, somebody that I’d really feel proud to introduce to my youngsters, my friends and my pals and my mentors, I imply, that appeared not possible, you recognize?”

