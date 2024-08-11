Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Files Complaint Over Online Harassment

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has filed a authorized grievance for on-line harassment following a gender outcry from some folks claiming that she is just not a girl.

The primary-time Olympic gold medalist’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, advised Reuters that the grievance was filed Friday.

“All that’s being stated about me on social media is immoral. I wish to change the minds of individuals all over the world,” Khelif stated concerning the submitting.

The athlete unanimously took the highest prize within the girls’s welterweight division finals on Friday, the place she beat Yang Liu of China 5:0.

“For eight years, this has been my dream, and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medalist,” Khelif stated by an interpreter following her win, per The Related Press. When requested concerning the scrutiny surrounding her gender, she advised reporters: “That additionally offers my success a particular style due to these assaults. We’re within the Olympics to carry out as athletes, and I hope that we’ll not see any related assaults in future Olympics.”

The outcry surrounding her gender started after her first combat on the 2024 Paris Olympics towards Italian boxer Angela Carini ended after 46 seconds. The European athlete advised reporters that she deserted the match for her well being. “I’ve by no means felt a punch like this,” she stated, crying.

Carini’s feedback and the combat sparked controversy as a result of Khelif is one among two boxers who was permitted to compete on the Olympics regardless of being disqualified from the now-banned Worldwide Boxing Affiliation’s girls’s world championship in 2023. The Algerian boxer and Taiwan’s Li Yu-ting allegedly failed testosterone and gender eligibility assessments, the IBA introduced.

Among the many folks commenting on Khelif’s gender, claiming she was a person, had been J.Okay. Rowling, Elon Musk, Logan Paul and Piers Morgan, who weighed in concerning the “equity” of letting Khelif compete, once they thought she was a person.

Khelif, who was raised and identifies as a feminine and isn’t transgender, stated on Friday forward of her ultimate match: “I’m absolutely certified to participate on this competitors. I’m a girl like another girl. I used to be born as a girl, I reside as a girl, and I’m certified.”