Alfonso Cuarón to Receive Locarno Film Festival Lifetime Award

Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker recognized for the likes of Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Roma, will obtain a lifetime achievement award on the 77th version of the Locarno Movie Competition in Switzerland.

He’ll obtain the dignity, a tribute to “movie personalities with extraordinary careers,” on Sunday, Aug. 11 within the Swiss city’s Piazza Grande after audiences can catch a panel dialog with him earlier within the day.

“From low-budget movies in Mexico to blockbusters in Hollywood, from diversifications of Charles Dickens, P.D. James or Harry Potter to the audacity and delicacy of recent classics, equivalent to Y tu mamá también (2001), Gravity (2013) and Roma (2018) — which gained the Golden Lion on the Venice Movie Competition — Alfonso Cuarón has embodied the true spirit of a chameleonic up to date artist in a position to grasp any project,” Locarno fest organizers stated. “Although recognized for the dynamic long-takes that characterize probably the most memorable sequences in his movies, Cuarón can also be an exceptionally assured director of actors, excelling in bringing iconic and infrequently career-best performances out of stars, starting from these in Mexico, like Diego Luna or Gael García Bernal, to overseas, as with Julianne Moore, George Clooney, Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine and Clive Owen, to call however just a few.”

The filmmaker gained two Oscars for Gravity and three for Roma, his semi-autographical tackle his upbringing in Mexico Metropolis, together with the perfect director honor for each motion pictures.

Famous Giona A. Nazzaro, inventive director of the Locarno Movie Competition: “Alfonso Cuarón is a visionary

writer of agile and liberated imaginaries. Combining an experimental spirit with the sweep of nice in style writers, he has managed to seize the creativeness and hearts of hundreds of thousands of viewers, passing on the identical marvel that he himself skilled as a toddler and teenager basking within the glow of traditional Mexican cinema.”

He added: “From coming-of-age novels to science fiction, from melodrama to grand sagas like Harry Potter, Alfonso Cuarón has reinvented himself as an artist with every new movie, at all times within the service of the pleasure of cinema, and has thus created a very multifaceted physique of labor.”

Throughout its 77th version, which runs Aug. 7-17, the Locarno pageant is paying tribute to Cuarón not solely with the lifetime honor but in addition with the screening of Alain Tanner’s Jonas qui aura 25 ans en l’an 2000 (Jonah Who Will Be 25 within the 12 months 2000), which the fest famous has been “personally chosen by Cuarón.” Earlier than the screening, the filmmaker will talk about its significance each for his personal work and movie historical past typically.

Different Locarno77 honorees embody Jane Campion, Indian famous person Shah Rukh Khan, Erin Brockovich and Django Unchained producer Stacey Sher and Ben Burtt, the person behind the voices of R2-D2, E.T. and Wall-E.