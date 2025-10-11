Alexandra Daddario Hiking Up Bikini Is ‘An Immaculate Creature’

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in her plunging white bikini as fans rave over her figure. The actress, 39, was featured on a fan feed on X in July, with the photo showing her poolside as she hiked up her revealing swimwear. Showcasing her fierce curves and killer hips, Alexandra reminded everyone why she was cast in the 2017 movie, Baywatch, and for one fan, this girl is an “immaculate creature.” Alexandra became a swimsuit icon overnight in the movie co-starring Zac Efron, although these days, she’s toned down her image. The Hollywood star and her producer husband, Andrew Form, made October 2024 headlines for welcoming their first son.

Alexandra Daddario Thrills In Skimpy White Bikini

Scroll for the photo. Photographed on a sun-drenched terrace, Alexandra flashed her killer cleavage, showcasing her world-famous curves in a ribbed, structured bikini with paneling on the top. Nearly spilling out of her teeny swimwear, The White Lotus star used her hands to tug up her high-cut bottoms, showcasing her sizzling hips and legs while wearing her hair down.

Keeping her gaze down, Alexandra wore low-key accessories, showing hints of small earrings and a ring. An Instagram repost of the same look offered a more comprehensive view of the Dior ambassador’s killer curves, with these images showing her photographed from multiple angles.

Comments poured in as the X post gained traction. “Breathtaking goddess,” one fan replied. Another called Alexandra Daddario an “immaculate” creature. Her look dates back to 2021, when she wore a white bikini while shooting The White Lotus out in Hawaii. Alexandra continues her starring role in the hit series, also starring actress Sydney Sweeeney.

Jaw-Dropping In Wet Nude Bikini In Hawaii

The above photos were also taken in Hawaii as Alexandra enjoyed some downtime between filming scenes for The White Lotus.

This time slipping her curves into an even more revealing swimsuit, the actress sizzled in a nude two-piece, freeing the nipple as she splashed about shallow waters. “I started doing yoga around 18, and there was a confidence that that brought for me – a way of holding myself. It wasn’t about always looking good. I come out of yoga all sweaty and gross and smelling bad. But it would get me off to a great start every day,” Alexandra told Vogue.

Stunning In Undies With Her Newborn Baby

Alexandra Daddario looked incredible in her maternity undies in this selfie, one posted six days after she welcomed her son. Fans melted over the Instagram photo, where the brunette cradled her tiny baby while shouting out Frida Mom.