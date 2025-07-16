Alexandra Daddario Debuts Bob Haircut, Joining the Viral Trend

Alexandra Daddario just made a big chop. The 39-year-old actress decided to ditch her long ends and hop on the burgeoning bob haircut trend, which has already seen a slew of celebrities, including Halle Berry, Jenna Bush Hager, Kendall Jenner and Zendaya, cut their hair short as well.

In a post on Instagram, Daddario revealed the step-by-step process of chopping her dark brown locks, which were well-below her shoulders. First, she opted for a color enhancement, re-dying her roots to match the body of her hair. This was then followed by her massive trim, which left her tresses at chin-length, a far cry from where they had started.

“The White Lotus” star’s reveal comes just a few weeks after the “Today” show host fell victim to the monster bob trend. Except, Hager’s aesthetic change wasn’t exactly her idea. The on-screen star’s dramatic change was a result of Leslie Bibb’s encouragement when she served as a guest host during the June 17 taping of the NBC morning segment.

At first, Hager was unsure about her new look, telling Bibb: “I feel a little…you know that ’90s movie ‘Single White Female,’ where you try to copy somebody to such an extent? You made this haircut so famous, and then I used your hairstylist, who is a star, to get the exact same haircut, and I’m feeling a little strange.”

Alexandra Daddario previously sported the bob haircut back in 2022. NBC via Getty Images

Indeed, if Hager considers herself to have “single white female-d” Bibb, then it’s safe to say the A-list mecca has been doing the same to each other for months. The domino effect of the bob noticeably ensued when Hailey Bieber unveiled her own cut back in 2023. Her fellow stars fell fast after that. Celebrities who previously wouldn’t have considered cutting their long hair have now taken the plunge, including Nicole Kidman and Pamela Anderson, both of whom debuted unique renditions of the look at the 2025 Met Gala.

Anderson, specifically, took the bob one step further, adding micro bangs to round out the shape. Kidman, on the other hand, cut her ends even shorter than Anderson’s, toeing the line of a pixie cut. The “Babygirl” lead also slicked her hair back for “fashion’s biggest night out” in May, which made it hard to decipher where her new bob fell.

The bob isn’t entirely new for Daddario. Though it’s true the “Baywatch” movie star has kept her hair past her collarbone for the last few years, she had a bob haircut in 2022.