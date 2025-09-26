Alexander Bublik defeats Valentin Royer for fourth title of 2025, new career high in Hangzhou | ATP Tour

Hangzhou

Bublik blazes to fourth title of 2025, new career high in Hangzhou

Kazakhstani downs qualifier Royer, rises to 12th in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin

September 23, 2025

Hangzhou Open Alexander Bublik will rise to a career-high No. 16 in the PIF ATP Rankings on Wednesday.

By Jerome Coombe

Alexander Bublik hit new heights in his remarkable 2025 campaign on Tuesday at the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open, where he captured his fourth title of the season.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani downed spirited French qualifier Valentin Royer 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the final, completing a flawless serving week to join Taylor Fritz as the only players this season to win an ATP Tour trophy without dropping serve.

By winning his eighth tour-level title, and first on outdoor hard courts, Bublik ensured he will rise to a career-high No. 16 in the PIF ATP Rankings on Wednesday. He also joined World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (7) as the only men with four or more trophies in 2025.

“Honestly I always say that wins don’t make me go through the roof and losses don’t put me to the ground,” said Bublik when asked about his 2025 campaign. “I try to stay stable. I enjoy what I do. I’m happy that I’m able to travel, play tournaments and stay healthy, and the wins are coming… That’s beautiful.”

Bublik struggled to find his rhythm in the early stages of his first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Royer, but he was ultimately able to capitalise on his trademark unpredictability and fearless serving to prevail. He hit 21 aces and saved each of the two break points he faced during their one-hour, 51-minute clash.

“He played unbelievable, and I wasn’t expecting that,” Bublik said of Royer. “He was near this level during the tournament, and he exceeded it. He was playing well and I really had to serve and do my best in order to win. I served and hit some amazing shots throughout the match and I won by only a few points.”

Highlighted by title runs in Halle, Gstaad, Kitzbuehel and Hangzhou, Bublik now boasts a 31-17 record in 2025, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. He is just five wins away from eclipsing his career-best tally of 35 victories from 2021.

Bublik has also improved his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. He is up three spots to 12th in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, and will next head to the ATP 500 in Beijing.

Royer was competing in his first ATP Tour final, having come through qualifying to stun top seed Andrey Rublev in the second round. Although he was unable to find a solution against Bublik, the 24-year-old Frenchman has risen 13 spots to a career-high No. 75 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings after his breakthrough run.