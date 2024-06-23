Alexa PenaVega, Husband Carlos Got ‘Closer’ After Stillborn Baby

Alexa PenaVega obtained emotionally candid on Friday, June 21, when she opened up concerning the lack of her fourth youngster.

“It damage, it sucked and it was terrible. However we’re okay,” Alexa, 35, mentioned in a video through Instagram.

The Spy Children alum, 35, and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, tearily revealed this previous April that she gave delivery to a stillborn daughter. On Friday, Alexa responded to a fan who requested her how she was doing after the trauma.

“It’s okay to be okay after [a] loss. We grieved. We damage. However we have been restored and crammed with peace,” she continued.

She and the previous Huge Time Rush member, 34, have been going to call their infant “Indy,” and she or he added that the newborn “will at all times be part of our lives.”

“Life after Indy will likely be brighter as a result of she introduced us perspective. She introduced us nearer collectively. She made us stronger. She helped us develop in areas that wanted development,” the actress famous, sharing that Indy was the “LIGHT in our lives and at all times will likely be.”

Alexa star concluded: “What we’d give to have her in our arms now… however we don’t need to reside in her LOSS… we need to reside in her LIGHT. God’s peace surpasses all understanding. ♥️”

The couple are additionally dad and mom to sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2, having tied the knot again in 2014.

Carlos and Alexa beforehand opened as much as Us Weekly about welcoming a fourth youngster previous to studying their youngster was stillborn.

The Nickelodeon star mentioned in November 2023 that Alexa’s being pregnant was “powerful” on him.

“You lose your finest good friend. After which not solely in these 9 months, however after these 9 months, she’s nonetheless gone for a bit bit,” Carlos mentioned.

The duo not too long ago made their first pink carpet look collectively following the supply of their stillborn daughter in late Could on the premiere of their movie, Mr. Manhattan.

Alexa defined on the time on social media that going by means of the stillbirth was exhausting on each her bodily and psychological well being.

“This season, I’ve realized a lot about ache with goal,” she shared on Instagram. “Shedding Indy was very exhausting, after which proper after dropping her, my well being declined lots, and no person may work out what was improper. And it was a really exhausting season for all of us to navigate, however I don’t suppose I’ve ever surrendered on this solution to God in my life.”

“God, give this ache a goal. Any time my physique is feeling ache, God, you flip it into goal, whether or not it’s transferring no matter’s in my physique out, whether or not it’s pushing these feelings by means of my physique. God, like, no matter it’s, don’t let this ache go to waste,” Alexa mentioned.