Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka fight highlights

UFC 303 was presupposed to mark Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon. However his highly-anticipated bout towards Michael Chandler was scuttled (for now) resulting from an damage McGregor suffered within the lead-up to the battle.

However credit score the UFC, which moved swiftly to exchange the principle occasion and salvage a pay-per-view card that suffered a number of different setbacks. And the brand new fundamental occasion was loads thrilling for battle followers: Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka squaring off once more, with the sunshine heavyweight title Pereira received towards former champ Prochazka final November on the road.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka consequence

And nonetheless!!!

Alex Pereira confirmed why he is maybe the baddest man within the UFC as he knocked out Jiri Prochazka to retain his gentle heavyweight title.

This battle began with a stare down for the ages — it gave your humble author goosebumps! — after which it delivered.

The primary spherical was principally a sense out course of with the fighters staying on their toes … that’s till Pereira fully leveled Prochazka with a proper hand proper earlier than the bell. That was only a harbinger of issues to come back.

Early within the second, Pereira caught Prochazka within the head along with his left foot, dropping the previous gentle heavyweight champ. Referee Herb Dean most likely might have known as the battle proper then and there, however Pereira jumped on Prochazka for some savage ground-and-pound that drew the stoppage simply 13 seconds in.

Whereas a really wobbly Prochazka was receiving help, commentator Daniel Cormier noticed that Pereira popped his personal toe again into place.

Pereira’s TKO victory marks his second profitable title protection after he received the then-vacant gentle heavyweight championship over Prochazka in November 2023.

It is also a win — coming in a fundamental occasion that solely got here collectively after Conor McGregor’s toe damage derailed his battle — that additional cements Pereira as one of many UFC’s brightest stars. May a run at a 3rd belt on the heavyweight degree be subsequent?

Watch: Alex Pereira knocks out Jiri Prochazka

Diego Lopes vs. Dan Ige consequence

Shoutout Dan Ige! Shoutout Diego Lopes! This was an superior battle — particularly contemplating it wasn’t on the cardboard only a few hours in the past.

Ige took the battle on extraordinarily quick discover after Brian Ortega wasn’t in a position to go and he and Lopes placed on a present in a bout fought at a 165-pound catchweight. Although Lopes received a unanimous determination, 29-28 on all three playing cards, the gang was clearly appreciative of Ige’s effort after coming in to salvage a battle.

The group gave a standing ovation after the ultimate bell because the fighters raised their arms collectively.

The group gave one other ovation when Ige was interviewed. He mentioned he considered taking the battle as “a possibility to develop into a legend.”

“It does not matter. Eight weeks? Six weeks? 4 weeks? 4 hours?! It does not matter! That is what I stay for! That is my dream. I get to get up and do what I really like,” Ige mentioned.

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze consequence

This battle arriving on the UFC 303 card was a complete odyssey. However followers most likely weren’t tremendous thrilled with the precise bout — the followers at T-Cellular Enviornment definitely weren’t anyhow, as they booed after the ultimate horn.

Probably the most eventful second of the battle was discovered within the second spherical, when Dolidze unloaded some ground-and-pound on a fallen Smith. However in any other case, the bout was pretty uninteresting and Dolidze earned a unanimous determination win (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson consequence

Chiasson opened up a enormous lower proper above Bueno Silva’s eye with a brutal elbow whereas the pair was on the bottom throughout the second spherical. The battle was finally stopped by the ref for a medical analysis and the ringside physician known as the battle. (Jon Anik relayed that the lower was so deep it was almost “right down to the bone.”) Thus, this high-event bout led to a bloody however anticlimactic end in favor of Chiasson.

Bueno Silva vehemently protested the choice to cease the battle, even leaping the cage to have a dialogue with UFC President Dana White.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page consequence

This was a detailed battle and an fascinating conflict of types. Web page had the clear placing benefit, however Machado Garry proved to be the superior grappler. Ultimately, the judges awarded Machado Garry a unanimous determination victory with 29-28 scores throughout the board.

Machado Garry has but to lose in his MMA profession.

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault consequence

Pyfer simply ended the prelims with a bang. He knocked out Barriault with some heavy punches simply 1:25 into the battle. Three of the 4 prelims ended with stoppages. Hopefully the motion continues on the principle card.

New battle on UFC 303 card: Diego Lopes vs. Dan Ige

Brian Ortega has been scratched from his UFC 303 battle, however his opponent continues to be set to compete.

Ortega is sick and working a 103-degree fever, Jon Anik relayed on the printed. Jeff Mullen of the Nevada State Athletic Fee mentioned on the printed Ortega was “medically unable to compete.”

Diego Lopes continues to be hopping into the octagon, although. He can be taking up Dan Ige, who was tapped as a (really unprecedented) last-minute alternative. Mullen mentioned that Ige is cleared to compete as a result of he is fought just lately sufficient that every one his medicals are updated within the eyes of the fee.

A card that has confronted loads of hurdles has in some way, a way cleared one other one.

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili consequence

Fili defeated Swanson in a cut up determination. Two judges gave the battle to Fili (29-28) whereas one decide dominated it 29-28 in favor of Swanson.

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva consequence

Now we’re cooking. Jean Silva delivered a second consecutive knockout on this card by dropping Charles Jourdain with a vicious uppercut. It introduced the battle to a sudden shut at 1:22 of the second spherical. Silva did miss weight earlier than the battle, nonetheless.

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri consequence

We’ve got our first stoppage! Payton Talbott proved why he was an enormous favourite on this battle, dropping Ghemmouri to the canvas with a brutal proper and following it up with strikes that prompted the ref to cease the battle simply 19 seconds in.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson consequence

Robertson closed out the early prelims with a formidable unanimous determination victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-26). Waterson-Gomez introduced her retirement after the bout in an emotional scene. The UFC performed a really good tribute video for her and Waterson-Gomez delivered a heartfelt speech.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday consequence

Not loads occurred on this one. The opponents have been implored to be extra energetic a number of instances by the ref and have been booed when the ultimate horn sounded. The judges dominated it a cut up determination in Buday’s favor (30-27, 29-28 to at least one 29-28 card for the 45-year-old Arlovski).

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez consequence

In a match outlined by wild grappling, it was Tsuruya — in his UFC debut — who emerged victorious. He earned a unanimous determination victory with scores of 29-28 on all three scorecards.

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira consequence

Oliveira and Simon went the gap, with Oliveira securing the victory by unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

When is UFC 303?

The early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Prelims are then slated to start at roughly 8 p.m. ET with the pay-per-view card starting round 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 303 stay stream

Early prelims and prelims for UFC 303 will air on ESPN and will be streamed through ESPN+. The pay-per-view card will be bought through ESPN+.

The place is UFC 303?

The UFC returns to a regular hang-out for 303 — Las Vegas’ T-Cellular Enviornment.

UFC 303 battle card

Essential card

Alex Pereira (champ) vs. Jiri Prochazka (gentle heavyweight)

Diego Lopes vs. Dan Ige

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze (gentle heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (ladies’s bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page (welterweight)

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Early Prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (ladies’s strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Why Conor McGregor battle is not on UFC 303 card

Hypothesis that the McGregor-Chandler battle could be in bother started when the UFC abruptly known as off a June 3 press convention that was set to be staged in Dublin. Ten days later, UFC President Dana White introduced the battle was off the 303 card with an damage sidelining McGregor. That damage has since been revealed to be a damaged toe.

McGregor final fought in July 2021, when he misplaced through physician’s stoppage after he broke his leg in a battle towards Dustin Poirier.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka: Story of the tape

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 10-2-0 File 30-4-1 Brazil Nation Czechia 6-4 Top 6-3 220 Weight 218 79 inches Attain 80 inches 44 inches Leg attain 45 inches

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka first battle

Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka by second-round TKO of their battle for the then-vacant gentle heavyweight championship at UFC 295 in November.

Alex Pereira championship historical past

Earlier than capturing the sunshine heavyweight title, Pereira — a kickboxing standout — was the middleweight champ. He defeated Israel Adesanya by TKO at UFC 281 in December 2022 to win that belt, however Adesanya bought revenge within the rematch at UFC 287 in April 2023 by knocking out Pereira to recapture the title.

Pereira moved as much as gentle heavyweight after the defeat. He has one profitable title protection since profitable the belt in November, knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in April.

Jiri Prochazka championship historical past

Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira through submission at UFC 275 in June 2022 to win the sunshine heavyweight title. However he by no means bought to stage a correct protection, vacating the title resulting from damage. His subsequent time within the octagon was his loss to Pereira in November 2023.