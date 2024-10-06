Alex Pereira stops Khalil Rountree Jr., retains title at UFC 307

Probably the most exceptional runs in UFC historical past continues, however after way more issue than anticipated.

Alex Pereira methodically broke down a recreation Khalil Rountree Jr. and used a bruising sequence of physique punches to retain his mild heavyweight championship with a fourth-round stoppage Saturday evening in the principle occasion of UFC 307 on the Delta Middle in Salt Lake Metropolis.

Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) was slotted into his third title protection in 176 days after headlining UFC 300 in April and UFC 303 in June. In contrast to his knockout victories towards Jamahal Hill and Jirí Procházka, Pereira confronted adversity towards an opponent who refused to go away willingly.

Rountree was up on all three of the judges’ scorecards 29-28 heading into the fourth.

“This was considered one of my hardest fights. I anticipated that,” Pereira mentioned. “The sport plan was to let him tire. I noticed he began lowering his stamina within the second spherical. My stamina solely goes up.”

Preventing out of Las Vegas, Rountree (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) drew heavy criticism for being chosen to problem for the 205-pound title because the UFC’s No. 8-ranked mild heavyweight, with No. 2-ranked Magomed Ankalaev being surprisingly handed over. However Rountree proved his value by withstanding an immense quantity of punishment and getting the higher of the placing exchanges within the early rounds.

“Poatan” was disciplined from the outset, feeding the challenger a gentle weight loss program of calf kicks and jabs. Rountree was undeterred within the opening rounds and linked with a number of left fingers to get the champion’s respect.

Within the second spherical, Rountree briefly dropped Pereira to a knee by countering a head kick with a proper hand. Pereira wasn’t harm, but it surely was clear that Rountree may match him within the energy division. Because the battle wore on, Pereira patiently snapped the jab and deployed the calf kick. By Spherical 3, Rountree’s base was compromised and the altitude in Salt Lake Metropolis started to take a toll on his conditioning. Within the closing minute of the spherical, Rountree was gasping for air as Pereira rolled ahead and blasted the challenger with punches that opened a number of cuts across the eye.

Sensing that Rountree was fading, Pereira spent the early minutes of the fourth spherical permitting the challenger to exhaust what was left of his fuel tank. Pereira calmly pressed ahead and rocked Rountree with a proper hand. The challenger went into survival mode and swung for the fences in hopes of catching Pereira together with his energy. However Pereira was each poised and relentless together with his assault, bouncing a sequence of violent punches off Rountree’s face because the challenger staggered across the Octagon.

In a violent ending salvo, Pereira snuck in an uppercut and unleashed a depraved physique mixture that took what was left of Rountree’s resolve. The challenger sank to the canvas on the 4:32 mark as Pereira collected his third profitable title protection.

Pereira outlanded Rountree 63-15 in vital strikes within the fourth spherical and had a 127-61 edge for the battle.

Pereira grew to become the fifth fighter, becoming a member of Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Chuck Liddell and Frank Shamrock, to win three pay-per-view primary occasions in a calendar yr by knockout or submission.

The exceptional run of Pereira over the previous yr has left many questioning the place he’ll go subsequent. Pereira has teased the potential of shifting again right down to middleweight to problem champion Dricus Du Plessis or climbing as much as heavyweight for a blockbuster showdown with present champion Jones.

However Pereira seems to be comfy proper the place he is at.

“We noticed that Dricus was preventing Sean Strickland subsequent,” he mentioned. “He is a coaching companion, and I do not need to get in the way in which. I can transfer as much as heavyweight, however this division is nice, and that is the place I am at.”

No matter he decides to do subsequent, the world might be watching because the legend of Poatan continues to develop.