Alex Pereira retains belt with TKO of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

LAS VEGAS — The legend of Poatan continues to develop.

Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) scored a vicious second-round knockout of Jirí Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) with a devastating head kick and brutal follow-up strikes to retain his gentle heavyweight championship in the primary occasion of UFC 303 at T-Cell Enviornment.

The rematch between the 2, who met final November with Pereira successful by second-round TKO, occurred lots before anticipated as each have been known as to motion on two weeks’ discover after Conor McGregor was compelled out of his primary occasion showdown with Michael Chandler due to a damaged toe.

Each fighters had competed at UFC 300 and pulled off spectacular knockout victories of their respective fights, with Prochazka taking out Aleksandar Rakic and Pereira impressively dispatching Jamahal Hill in protection of his title. Each left with little harm, however a pair of damaged toes was the one factor in the best way of Pereira accepting the battle.

Because it seems, these damaged toes would join on the top of Prochazka within the rematch and put an finish to the rivalry.

“I did not know the way I used to be going to win, however I knew I used to be going to depart this Octagon pleased,” Pereira stated via an interpreter.

The battle was a striker’s paradise within the opening spherical, with Pereira touchdown leg kicks and Prochazka discovering success with the left hook and utilizing his awkward motion to create openings. However Prochazka performed too near the solar and bumped into Pereira’s trademark left hook, which despatched him crashing to the canvas on the finish of the spherical. Though he tried to point out he was unhurt, Prochazka’s legs stated in any other case as he stumbled to his nook.

Pereira smelled the blood within the water and wasted little time ending the job. He opened the second spherical by uncorking a violent head kick that despatched the Czech fighter to the canvas once more. However this time there can be no bell to save lots of him as Pereira’s follow-up strikes completed the job simply 13 seconds into the spherical.

What Pereira has been capable of accomplish in two quick years is nothing in need of excellent. He captured the UFC middleweight championship in simply over a 12 months after his promotional debut by knocking out Israel Adesanya and added the sunshine heavyweight title a 12 months after that when he stopped Prochazka.

With one other profitable protection below his belt, may Pereira chase an unprecedented championship in a 3rd weight class at heavyweight?

“I feel that is in my future,” Pereira stated. “I say it lots. I am right here, I am out there and I feel that is in my future.”

A battle with present heavyweight champion Jon Jones is likely to be the most important battle that may be made within the UFC for the time being, and it is clear that Pereira needs to proceed to do the unthinkable throughout his outstanding run. However with Jones slated to face Stipe Miocic later this 12 months, a battle with Pereira may need to attend.

For now, the MMA world is within the palm of his hand.