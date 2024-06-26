Alex Morgan not going to Paris Olympics, left off roster of U.S. women’s soccer team

Alex Morgan, probably the most adorned gamers in U.S. girls’s soccer historical past, was left off the American roster headed to the Olympics in France, the workforce introduced Wednesday.

Morgan was probably the most notable absence of the 18 gamers named to the squad of first-year coach Emma Hayes, who’s searching for to return the People to their long-accustomed elite ranges.

The USWNT crashed out of final 12 months’s World Cup within the spherical of 16 and managed solely a bronze on the Tokyo Olympics.

Morgan began in all 4 of America’s matches of the 2023 World Cup however didn’t rating and recorded one help.

If that is the top of Morgan’s worldwide profession, she’d go away with two World Cup titles on her resume and Olympic gold and bronze medals on her mantle.

“At present, I’m upset about not having the chance to characterize our nation on the Olympic stage,” Morgan mentioned in statement posted on X. “This may at all times be a match that’s near my coronary heart and I take immense pleasure any time I placed on the crest. “

“Making an Olympic roster is a big privilege and an honor and there’s no denying that it was an especially aggressive course of among the many gamers and that there have been tough decisions, particularly contemplating how onerous everybody has labored over the previous 10 months,” Hayes mentioned in an announcement.

“Selecting an 18-player roster plus alternates concerned many issues, however I’m excited for the group now we have chosen.”

Morgan scored probably the most well-known targets in American soccer historical past, a 123rd-minute header within the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics at Outdated Trafford, giving the US a 4-3 victory over Canada.

That objective pushed America into the gold medal match days later, which the US gained, 2-1, over Japan.

Morgan on Wednesday promised to root onerous for her now-former teammates from again dwelling.

“In lower than a month, I sit up for supporting this workforce and cheering them on alongside the remainder of our nation,” she mentioned.

The remainder of the roster included:

Goalkeepers Alyssa Naeher and Casey Murphy.

Defenders Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Sonnett.

Midfielders Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario.

Forwards Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielders Hal Hershfelt and Croix Bethune and ahead Lynn Williams have been all named as alternates.

The workforce has two extra exhibition video games to arrange for the Olympics, in opposition to Mexico on July 13 in Harrison, New Jersey, and Costa Rica on July 16 in Washington, D.C.

The People’ Olympic opener is about for July 25 in opposition to Zambia in Good, France.

Hayes’ squad is making an attempt to keep away from being the primary U.S. girls’s soccer workforce to go three consecutive Olympics or World Cups with out bringing dwelling the highest prize.