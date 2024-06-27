Alex Morgan left off U.S. Olympic soccer roster

Veteran ahead Alex Morgan will not be going to the Paris Olympics after surprisingly being left off the roster by U.S. nationwide crew coach Emma Hayes.

Morgan, a three-time Olympian and two-time Girls’s World Cup winner, was probably the most notable absence on the 18-player listing introduced Wednesday by Hayes.

The roster, the youngest for the U.S. since 2008, alerts a shift within the crew because it appears towards the 2027 Girls’s World Cup beneath Hayes.

The 34-year-old Morgan missed greater than a month with the San Diego Wave after she injured her left ankle on April 19, however she had since returned. She additionally was named to the squad Hayes assembled for a pair of U.S. friendlies in opposition to South Korea earlier this month.

Morgan, who has 123 objectives in 224 appearances with the nationwide crew, missed the most recent Wave match final weekend as an excused absence.

The Olympic roster is smaller than the 23 gamers who’re included on groups for the Girls’s World Cup and different competitions.

Hayes, who had been teaching English membership Chelsea, was named the coach of the US in November however completed the Girls’s Tremendous League season. After her arrival in Could, she coached the nationwide crew’s matches in opposition to South Korea.

“Making an Olympic roster is a large privilege and an honor and there’s no denying that it was an especially aggressive course of among the many gamers and that there have been troublesome decisions, particularly contemplating how laborious everybody has labored over the previous 10 months,” Hayes mentioned in a press release.

Versatile veteran Crystal Dunn, who lately has performed on the again line, was included as a ahead, together with Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and 19-year-old Jaedyn Shaw.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was included on the squad regardless of a current thigh harm that stored her out of the crew’s final two matches. Naeher lately returned to play for her NWSL crew, the Chicago Pink Stars.

Hayes additionally chosen goalkeeper Casey Murphy, whereas Jane Campbell was included among the many crew’s 4 alternates, with midfielders Hal Harshfelt and Croix Bethune, and ahead Lynn Williams.

Former coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned from the U.S. crew following final 12 months’s disappointing end on the Girls’s World Cup. Twila Kilgore led the crew within the interim whereas awaiting Hayes’ return, and now serves as an assistant coach.

Ten gamers who had been on the World Cup roster had been included on the Olympic crew. The USA has gained 4 Olympic gold medals, greater than another crew, however has not gained gold for the reason that 2012 London Video games. The U.S. was eradicated by Sweden within the quarterfinals on the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Video games earlier than incomes the bronze in Tokyo.

The USA fell to No. 5 within the newest FIFA rankings, its lowest rank ever.

Morgan was additionally left off the roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this 12 months, however was added to the squad when Mia Fishel tore her ACL.

The People will play a pair of send-off matches earlier than leaving for France. They’re going to play Mexico on July 13 at Pink Bull Enviornment in New Jersey, after which Costa Rica at Audi Fielf in Washington on July 16.

The USA opens the Olympic match on July 25 in opposition to Zambia in Good.

This is who’s on the U.S. Olympic crew: