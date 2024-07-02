Alex Miller Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Former American Idol contestant and rising nation star Alex Miller made his debut on the venerable Grand Ole Opry on June twenty seventh.

For the temporary set, Miller, along with his 1944 Martin D-18 guitar, carried out his hit “Puttin’ Up Hay” alongside along with his newest single, “My Daddy’s Dad.”

Miller additionally took the chance to interact in some between-song banter from the stage with the viewers together with Grand Ole Opry emcee Invoice Cody.

“I feel everybody who performs Nation music desires of playin’ the Opry,” Miller mentioned. “For me, it’s been one thing my complete household hoped would come true at some point. I want my Grandpa had lived lengthy sufficient to see me step into that circle, ‘trigger I feel I used to be floating within the air. It was a heck of a sense – I do know I’ll always remember it.”

Miller, who’s simply 21, has already made a reputation for himself on this planet of nation music, touring the State and County Truthful circuit closely (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opening for artists reminiscent of Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts and Tracy Byrd.

He was a competitor on American Idol’s nineteenth season in 2021.