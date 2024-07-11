Alex de Minaur withdraws from Wimbledon 2024 with injury

Alex de Minaur has pulled out of Wimbledon 2024 attributable to a hip harm. The Australian tennis participant was scheduled to play Novak Djokovic within the males’s singles quarter-finals on the Grand Slam match on Wednesday.

Presently ninth on the planet tennis rankings, Alex de Minaur injured his hip throughout his spherical of 16 conflict in opposition to Arthur Fils of France.

“I am devastated however I needed to pull out attributable to a hip harm,” de Minaur mentioned in a press convention. “I felt a loud crack over the past three factors of my match in opposition to Fils, and the scan on Tuesday confirmed that this was the harm.”

“It’s no secret that, at this stage of my profession, this was the largest match of my profession. So wished to do something I might to play. The issue with me going out and enjoying is that one stretch, one slide, one something could make this harm go from three to 6 weeks to 4 months,” the Aussie added.

The match in opposition to seven-time champion Novak Djokovic was set to be Alex de Minaur’s first quarter-final look in six makes an attempt on the Wimbledon Championships.

De Minaur’s withdrawal means Djokovic made his thirteenth males’s singles Wimbledon semi-final, equalling Roger Federer’s report within the Open Period. The Serb will face Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti within the semi-finals on Friday.

Alex de Minaur, in the meantime, had featured within the final eight of the French Open in June and secured the ATP grass-court title at ‘s-Hertogenbosch earlier this month. He’s additionally within the Australian tennis contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics and faces a race in opposition to time to get match for the showpiece in France.

A complete of 14 Australian tennis gamers, in the meantime, featured throughout the boys’s and ladies’s singles competitions at Wimbledon 2024. Solely Alex de Minaur, nonetheless, made it previous the third spherical.

James Duckworth, Rinky Hijikata, Chris O’Connell, Max Purcell and Alex Bolt have been ousted within the opening spherical of males’s singles.

Jordan Thompson, Aleksandar Vukic, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Adam Walton have been knocked out within the second whereas Alexei Popyrin’s match ended within the pre-quarterfinals.

Within the girls’s singles, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki suffered first spherical exits whereas world No. 82 Daria Saville misplaced her second spherical match.

In males’s doubles, Australia’s Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have made it to the semi-finals after defeating Argentine pair Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez by a 6-4, 6(8)-7(10) 6-3 scoreline within the quarters.

World No. 1 Matthew Ebden and India’s Rohan Bopanna, second seeded within the males’s doubles, crashed out within the second spherical after a tie-break loss in opposition to German pair Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen.

John Friends and Rinky Hijikata, too, have been knocked out within the males’s doubles second spherical whereas Thanasi Kokkinakis and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov suffered a primary spherical exit.

Within the girls’s doubles, world No. 9 Ellen Perez and USA’s Nicole Melichar-Martinez have been defeated within the second spherical whereas Daria Saville and the Folks’s Republic of China’s Yuan Yue ended their marketing campaign within the first spherical.

Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez are the highest seeds within the combined doubles competitors and their first spherical conflict in opposition to Andres Molteni and the USA’s Asia Muhammad stands suspended attributable to rain delays.

Purcell and his Ukrainian companion Dayana Yastremska bowed out within the second spherical.