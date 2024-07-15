Alejandra Santamaria Now President, CEO

Southern California Public Radio has a brand new president and CEO: Alejandra Santamaria.

The chief, who lately served as interim president, normal supervisor and VP, director of gross sales for Univision Los Angeles, succeeds Herb Scannell within the position. He introduced plans to retire final fall. Santamaria’s appointment was authorized by SCPR’s board of trustees. SCPR operates the Los Angeles multi-platform, native journalism outlet LAist, which incorporates flagship station LAist 89.3, LAist.com and the podcast and manufacturing arm, LAist Studios. The community’s 5 stations embrace LAist 89.3, LAist 89.1 KUOR-FM, LAist 90.3 KVLA-FM, LAist 89.5 KJAI-FM and LAist 89.9 Santa Barbara.

SCPR board chair Drew Murphy provided, “Alex is the chief LAist wants right this moment and for the longer term. Public radio stays a significant, vital a part of the Los Angeles media ecosystem and we’re assured that her expertise and expertise is good to shepherd us ahead, serving to us to ship on our mission, whereas remaining financially sound, with a view to proceed our position as a necessary useful resource for our group.”

Santamaria, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, mentioned she’s thrilled to steer “one of many premier mission-driven organizations” serving the group.

“My profession has been aligned with a media group that has meant so much to me due to their mission to empower, educate and inform Latinos like my circle of relatives,” she added. “I’m able to carry these expertise and fervour to LAist. The reporting LAist is doing is a few of the greatest on the earth. Now it’s our job to shine a brighter gentle on nice reporting and proceed to be a useful resource for Angelenos.”

In her position at Univision, Santamaria ran gross sales and operations for Univision’s flagship native tv station KMEX, UniMas KFTR, KLVE-FM, KSCA-FM, KRCD/V-FM and KTNQ-AM radio stations and a set of digital properties within the L.A. market. She has additionally served because the president and normal supervisor of Univision Arizona the place she led station operations, gross sales initiatives and digital advertising and marketing options. Santamaria is a founding member of Univision’s Girls’s Management Council (WLC), an worker useful resource group. She most lately served the boards of the Los Angeles Space Chamber of Commerce and the L.A. County Financial Improvement Company.