Alec Bohm eliminated in Home Run Derby semifinals

ARLINGTON — Michael Jordan had his secret stuff. All Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm wanted was some “wooder.”
With 1:41 remaining within the semifinal of Monday night time’s T-Cell Dwelling Run Derby, Bohm referred to as for a timeout after depositing simply three homers into the Globe Life Subject stands. He wanted 11 taters to match Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández.
Of the franchise-record eight Phillies to be named to the Midsummer Basic, first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, left-handers Cristopher Sánchez and Matt Strahm and right-hander Jeff Hoffman greeted their teammate for a pep speak … and a jug of water labeled in a Philadelphia accent.
“It’s going to be enjoyable to look over and see all the blokes supporting me and doing no matter,” Bohm mentioned earlier within the day. “Their youngsters having enjoyable and all that stuff. So yeah, it will be a great time.”
The underdog Bohm went on a roll, going deep in eight of his subsequent 13 hits, and reached 14 on his second-to-last swing to pressure a swing-off. Hernández homered on two of three pitches, whereas Bohm may solely counter with one and was eradicated. Hernández went on to seize the crown, besting Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in dramatic trend.
“I actually do not feel any stress, possibly I’ll as soon as we get nearer to it,” Bohm mentioned beforehand. “I do not really feel a lot stress. For me, it is simply form of going out and hitting. I believe it may be enjoyable greater than something, proper? However possibly I am going to really feel a bit of little bit of stress after I stand up there.”
If Bohm felt any nerves, he didn’t present it. Main off the Derby as a result of he had the fewest first-half homers (11) among the many eight individuals, Bohm shortly turned himself right into a reliable contender with 21 taters — tied for many within the first spherical with Guardians third baseman José Ramírez. Bohm went deep on three consecutive swings 3 times within the spherical, together with a stretch of six in a row.
With new Derby guidelines, there was no seeding for the primary spherical. As an alternative, all eight individuals have been requested to hit as many homers as potential of their allotted time (three minutes), with a most of 40 pitches thrown. Sluggers then obtained a bonus interval that went till three outs, with each hit both a house run or an out. A homer of at the least 425 toes within the bonus interval unlocked a fourth out. The highest 4 sluggers superior to the semifinals, the place the seeding was decided by the variety of homers hit in Spherical 1.
To get that far, Bohm knew he wanted to execute a pull-happy, line-drive strategy — fairly the other of his fame for going to the other discipline. All 36 of his homers went to left discipline on Monday. He doubtless perfected that with Manhattan Faculty assistant coach Scott Wingo, who was Bohm’s coach in 2016 throughout his freshman yr at Wichita State. The pair earlier teamed up that summer time when Bohm gained the Coastal Plain League house run derby. The duo settled for third place this time round.
Here’s a breakdown of Bohm’s homers:
High distance: 445 toes
Common distance: 405 toes
Homers of 425+ toes: Seven
High exit velocity: 105 mph
Common exit velocity: 94.7 mph
“So far as technique, I believe simply going to swing at every part, and I am going to attempt to hit them proper over the left-field fence,” mentioned Bohm, who homered to right-center discipline on the Rangers’ ballpark on Opening Day 2023. “Not attempt to mess around with the center of the sector an excessive amount of. Attempt to use the brief half, see what number of I can get.”
It was a formidable displaying from Bohm, whose single-season career-high is 20 homers in 2023. He is hit 55 over components of 5 seasons. On the MLB-best Phillies, he’s tied with Turner with the fourth-most lengthy balls. Main the pack was arguably his greatest cheerleader in Harper, who gained the 2018 Dwelling Run Derby.
“I hope he enjoys it, I believe that is the most important factor, simply attempting to get pleasure from it,” Harper mentioned earlier within the day. “Go on the market. I hope he surprises some folks. I believe he does not in all probability have the very best odds I would imagined, simply because there’s a number of guys in there which have a number of homers and stuff, however I am wanting ahead to seeing him do it tonight.”