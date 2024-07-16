Alec Bohm eliminated in Home Run Derby semifinals

With new Derby guidelines, there was no seeding for the primary spherical. As an alternative, all eight individuals have been requested to hit as many homers as potential of their allotted time (three minutes), with a most of 40 pitches thrown. Sluggers then obtained a bonus interval that went till three outs, with each hit both a house run or an out. A homer of at the least 425 toes within the bonus interval unlocked a fourth out. The highest 4 sluggers superior to the semifinals, the place the seeding was decided by the variety of homers hit in Spherical 1.