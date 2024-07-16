Alec Bohm eliminated from 2024 Home Run Derby in semifinals in swing-off vs. Teoscar Hernandez

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was knocked out of the 2024 Residence Run Derby within the semifinals by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, the eventual champion, throughout a swing-off on Monday night time.

Bohm tied Hernandez’s 14 homers within the semifinals however wasn’t in a position to eclipse the entire, so the 2 had a swing-off to see who would face Kansas Metropolis Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. within the finals. Hernandez hit two within the swing-off and Bohm had one, which eradicated him from the derby.

Bohm, who entered the competition with the longest betting odds to win the derby throughout a number of sportsbooks, hit probably the most homers within the first spherical with 21, which made him the No. 1 seed within the semifinals.

Bohm was cheered on by a number of of his Phillies teammates throughout the derby. Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper even had a water jug with “Wooder” taped onto it to present the Bohm within the derby.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies interacts together with his teammates throughout the T-Cellular Residence Run Derby at Globe Life Area on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Pictures



In keeping with MLB.com, Bohm’s longest residence run within the first spherical went 445 toes. His hardest-hit dinger had an exit velocity of 105 mph.

Bohm entered the derby with the smallest variety of homers (11) amongst all contestants, which is why he had the longest odds to win the occasion.

However final week, Phillies supervisor Rob Thomson stated Bohm was going to do “very nicely” within the derby, and he was proper.

Bohm will signify the Phillies and begin at third base for the Nationwide League All-Star group together with his teammates Bryce Harper and Trea Turner within the infield.

The Phillies despatched a franchise-record eight gamers to the All-Star recreation. They’re going to begin the second-half of the season on Friday throughout the state towards the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Extra from CBS Information