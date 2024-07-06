Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident: A Complete Timeline

On Oct. 21, 2021, tragedy struck the set of Rust in New Mexico when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that had a reside spherical in it, killing the movie’s director of pictures Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he didn’t pull the set off on the gun that killed the cinematographer when it was discharged.
On the time, a spokesperson from Rust stated in a press release: “The whole forged and crew has been completely devastated by immediately’s tragedy, and we ship our deepest condolences to Halyna’s household and family members. We’ve got halted manufacturing on the movie for an undetermined time period and are absolutely cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Division’s investigation. We can be offering counseling providers to everybody related to the movie as we work to course of this terrible occasion.”
Because the tragedy, Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not responsible to the fees. Gutierrez-Reed was additionally later charged with proof tampering, and he or she was sentenced to 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter on April 15, 2024.
In April 2023, Baldwin’s prices of involuntary manslaughter have been dropped “with out prejudice,” that means that prosecutors may refile prices in opposition to the actor after their very own investigation. Practically a 12 months later, a grand jury re-indicted Baldwin on these prices, following a brand new investigation into the taking pictures and resulting in his trial being set to start in New Mexico on July 9, 2024.
Under, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down a timeline of key developments amid the continued investigation.
Tragedy Strikes (Oct. 21, 2021)
The day of the taking pictures, the forged and crew arrived at Bonanza Creek Ranch close to Santa Fe, the place filming was delayed after the digital camera crew stop over points “involving cost and housing,” a warrant said. Due to the employees points, just one digital camera was accessible to do the filming.
Based on the warrant, the film’s assistant director Dave Halls picked up one of many prop weapons that have been laid out by Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the manufacturing’s armorer, and gave it to Baldwin as soon as inside a church set. Halls then yelled “chilly gun,” indicating that the prop didn’t have any reside rounds in it.
Baldwin and Hutchins have been rehearsing a scene the place he cross attracts his weapon and factors it on the digital camera. The warrant said that Souza was trying over Hutchins’ shoulder “when he heard what gave the impression of a whip after which loud pop.”
Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the College of New Mexico Hospital, the place she was pronounced useless, the sheriff’s division stated. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Heart and launched shortly thereafter.
Hollywood Begins Calling for the Ban of Reside Weapons on Units (Oct. 22, 2021)
The members of the family of Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon, who died on the set of The Crow in 1993 after being fatally wounded by a prop gun, have been a number of the first to talk out in opposition to having weapons on set.
Many individuals within the trade adopted go well with, calling for the elimination of actual weapons from units, with ABC’s The Rookie asserting it could now not use quarter or half masses. California Senator Dave Cortese stated he deliberate to introduce laws banning reside ammunition and firearms from units and theatrical productions within the state.
Whereas some folks supported banning weapons on units, others argued that new laws may very well be an overreaction to a devastating tragedy. On the time, a gaggle of armorers and weapons masters led by Gary Truers launched a press release claiming they have been “conscious of quite a few violations … that occurred on this manufacturing.” They have been among the many group who believed the Rust tragedy was a results of incompetence, not the weapons themselves.
Just a few weeks later, a gaggle of cinematographers launched a letter in response, calling for the ban of weapons and went a step additional to vow they may now not “knowingly work on tasks utilizing FUNCTIONAL FIREARMS for filming functions.” The letter continued, “We gained’t sit again and anticipate the trade to vary. We’ve got an obligation to impact change throughout the trade ourselves.”
‘Rust’ Shuts Down Manufacturing Till the Police Investigation Is Accomplished (Oct. 25, 2021)
4 days after the deadly taking pictures of Hutchins, Rust’s producers despatched out a letter to the crew asserting that they might be pausing manufacturing for the foreseeable future however had not dominated out restarting at a later date. “As we undergo this disaster, we’ve made the choice to wrap the set a minimum of till the investigations are full,” the producers stated within the letter. In it, they mourned the lack of Hutchins and stated that Souza was recovering.
Crewmembers Come Ahead With Complaints That Point out an Inexperienced Producing Crew Might Have Been to Blame (Oct. 25-26, 2021)
Shortly after the taking pictures, THR realized that Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the prop gun and yelled “chilly gun,” had been fired from a earlier indie movie following one other prop gun discharge. A producer on Freedom’s Path stated that in manufacturing in 2019, “a crewmember incurred a minor and short-term damage when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.” After the incident, Halls “was faraway from set.”
A variety of Rust crewmembers, on the time, informed THR they have been particularly annoyed with producers. “What’s most stunning right here is that there wasn’t an actual producer to be discovered on this movie,” a veteran producer stated. “Whenever you’re a producer, you’ve gotta vet anybody you haven’t labored with beforehand and pounce when there’s an issue.” They cited a pink flag the place, previous to the deadly taking pictures, there gave the impression to be a earlier criticism about an unintentional weapons discharge that went unaddressed. A number of crewmembers additionally walked off set over unsafe circumstances, and Gutierrez Reed, the movie’s armorer, solely had one different such credit score below her belt.
Three Weapons, 500 Rounds of Ammunition Recovered From Set (Oct. 27, 2021)
Early within the investigation, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza revealed that he had recovered three weapons and 500 rounds of ammo from the Western’s set in addition to “a mixture of blanks, dummy rounds and what we’re suspecting [are] reside rounds.”
Throughout that very same information convention, District Lawyer Mary Carmack-Altwies stated there was a risk of prison prices. “If the information and proof and regulation help prices, then I’ll provoke prosecution at the moment,” Carmack-Altwies stated. “I don’t make rash choices and can’t rush to judgment.”
-
Baldwin took to social media on Nov. 8 to say that each set ought to have a police officer, employed by the manufacturing, to observe weapon security. His name for police to be current on units got here a couple of months after a gaggle of activists had renewed their calls for for studios to cease hiring police, in wake of George Floyd’s killing.
The actor and Rust producer had beforehand posted concerning the tragedy on his social platforms, expressing his “shock and disappointment” and assuring his followers he was cooperating with the investigation. He had additionally reposted a press release from the Western’s costume designer, Terese Magpale Davis, who denied reviews of unsafe working circumstances on the set. A month later, extra forged and crewmembers responded to the “public narrative” concerning the set’s unsafe setting, disputing claims that it was “chaotic” and “harmful.”
‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Mamie Mitchell Sues Baldwin and Producers (Nov. 18, 2021)
Mamie Mitchell sued Baldwin and his fellow producers after the deadly taking pictures. Within the criticism, she alleged she was injured by the gun when it fired. She additionally claimed assault, intentional infliction of emotional misery and deliberate infliction of hurt. Nevertheless, most notably, Mitchell stated the script didn’t name for any gun to be discharged and blamed Baldwin for not checking it.
“He had no proper to depend upon some alleged assertion by the assistant director that it was a ‘chilly gun,’” the criticism continued. “Mr. Baldwin can not disguise behind the assistant director to aim to excuse the truth that he didn’t verify the gun himself.”
(Baldwin and the Rust producers later moved to dismiss the go well with, on Jan. 25, 2022, claiming immunity and arguing that Mitchell must be pursuing employees’ compensation in New Mexico as an alternative of a civil go well with in California.)
How Reside Ammo Might Have Ended Up on Set (Nov. 30, 2021)
A search warrant affidavit filed for a prop store gave the sheriff’s division an concept of how the reside ammo might have made its solution to the set. In it, a detective wrote that the movie’s ammo was bought from Seth Kenney of PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC. In an interview, Gutierrez Reed’s father and longtime armorer Thell Reed knowledgeable the detective that he had just lately labored with Kenney on one other venture wherein they wanted reside ammo.
Based on the affidavit, Thell informed the detective that after manufacturing wrapped on that venture, Kenney took the can of reside ammo, due to this fact indicating that the ammo from his prior manufacturing may doubtlessly match the one which was discovered on the Rust set. Kenney later denied that the reside rounds on the set got here from his firm.
(Later, on Jan. 12, 2022, Gutierrez Reed sued Kenney and accused him of distributing “packing containers of ammunition purporting to comprise dummy rounds however which contained a mixture of dummy and reside ammunition.”)
Baldwin Provides His First Sit-Down Interview Because the Taking pictures (Dec. 1, 2021)
In his first interview, an emotional Baldwin detailed what occurred on the day of the tragedy and broke down in tears whereas remembering Hutchins. “The gun wasn’t meant to be fired,” he stated of rehearsing with the DP. “I’m holding the gun the place I used to be informed to carry it, which was proper beneath her armpit.” When she informed him to start cocking the hammer for a selected shot, he stated he did with out cocking the gun itself. He stated he let go of the hammer “and bang, the gun goes off.”
Baldwin continued, “Everybody was shocked. … The gun was imagined to be empty. I used to be informed I used to be handed an empty gun. She goes down, I believed to myself, ‘did she faint?’” The actor and producer went on to say that he expects Hutchins’ husband to file a lawsuit over his spouse’s demise and the way Baldwin can’t really feel accountable as a result of if he did, he “may need killed himself.” Just a few days later, Baldwin deleted one in all his Twitter accounts and made his first public look at an awards gala in New York Metropolis.
-
All through the investigation, Baldwin has expressed that he has been cooperating each step of the best way, regardless of any reviews suggesting in any other case. “Any suggestion that I’m not complying with requests or orders or calls for or search warrants about my telephone, that’s bullshit, that’s a lie,” he stated in a Jan. 8 video.
On Jan. 14, he relinquished his telephone to Santa Fe authorities, almost one month after that they had requested it. On the time, the sheriff’s workplace was notified that the district lawyer’s workplace was in negotiations with Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, to “get hold of consent to retrieve” the telephone and its contents and communications. “We requested that the authorities get hold of a warrant in order that we may shield his privateness on different issues unrelated to Rust and have been working via that course of,” Dyer stated.
-
Three and a half months after tragedy struck the Rust set, Baldwin returned to work for the primary time. In a four-minute video, the actor described his expertise being again on a set, calling it “unusual.”
“We had our first day immediately, which is all the time … tough,” he started. “I don’t work as a lot as I used to. I stated this earlier than perhaps, however you go to work, and also you neglect what you’re imagined to do. I simply was like, ‘What do you do? What’s appearing or any of this nonsense I ended up doing?’ It’s unusual to return to work.”
Baldwin went on to clarify that he hadn’t been on a set since Oct. 21, which he nonetheless discovered troublesome to speak about. He continued by saying unbiased movies are sometimes crammed with gifted however younger crewmembers, who are typically early of their careers.
Halyna Hutchins’ Household Sues for Wrongful Loss of life (Feb. 15, 2022)
Nearly 4 months after the tragic taking pictures, Hutchins’ household filed a wrongful demise go well with in New Mexico in opposition to Alec Baldwin and “others chargeable for the security on set and whose reckless habits” led to her “mindless and tragic demise.” Hutchins, who was 42 on the time of her demise, is survived by her husband of 16 years, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son. They’re suing for negligent, intentional, willful or reckless misconduct leading to wrongful demise and lack of consortium, and are looking for compensatory and punitive damages in an quantity to be decided at trial.
“Had they been adopted, this by no means would have occurred,” lawyer Brian Panish stated throughout a press convention. “There have been many individuals culpable,” including that Baldwin holds a larger share of legal responsibility as a result of he was the one holding the weapon. The opposite defendants the producers, armorer, props grasp, armorer assistant, assistant director and govt producers, amongst others.
-
The New Mexico Surroundings Division’s Occupational Well being and Security Bureau had been investigating the Rust set for the reason that tragic, deadly taking pictures. The company concluded its investigation and located that there have been quite a few violations of security protocols — from the introduction of reside ammunition to a failure to coach the crew on the way to correctly deal with firearms.
Because of the producers’ “plain indifference” to the welfare of forged and crew, the OHSB issued the best stage quotation and most high quality allowable by state regulation of $136,793.
The report additionally discovered that the manufacturing on Rust ignored “the hazards related to firearms by routinely failing to observe their very own security protocols, failing to implement adherence to security protocols, and failing to make sure that the dealing with of lethal weapons was afforded the effort and time wanted to maintain the forged and crew secure.”
On Might 10, the producers of Rust introduced they’d be interesting the company’s discovering that they knew that firearm security procedures weren’t being adopted on set and demonstrated a “plain indifference” to the welfare of forged and crew.
Hutchins’ Household Settles Wrongful Loss of life Swimsuit (Oct. 5, 2022)
A 12 months after Hutchins’ demise, her household settled a wrongful demise go well with with the manufacturing. The plan from the settlement referred to as for taking pictures to renew in January 2023, along with her husband, Matthew Hutchins, approaching board as an govt producer.
“I’ve no real interest in participating in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins stated in a press release on the time. “All of us consider Halyna’s demise was a horrible accident. I’m grateful that the producers and the leisure neighborhood have come collectively to pay tribute to Halyna’s last work.”
Below the deal, the filming of Rust would proceed with “all the unique principal gamers on board.”
“All through this troublesome course of, everybody has maintained the particular need to do what’s finest for Halyna’s son,” stated Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas. “We’re grateful to everybody who contributed to the decision of this tragic and painful state of affairs.”
Added Rust Film Productions, via its lawyer Melina Spadone: “We’re happy the events got here collectively to resolve this matter, which, topic to court docket approval, marks an vital step ahead in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work.”
Extra phrases of the settlement weren’t disclosed.
Santa Fe County Prosecutors Announce Baldwin and Different Crew Will Be Charged in Hutchins’ Loss of life (Jan. 19, 2023)
Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district lawyer who serves Santa Fe County, introduced that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed can be charged with two counts every of involuntary manslaughter.
Assistant director David Halls additionally signed a plea settlement for the cost of of negligent use of a lethal weapon. The phrases embody a suspended sentence and 6 months of probation. No prices are being filed in reference to Souza’s damage.
“After a radical overview of the proof and the legal guidelines of the state of New Mexico, I’ve decided that there’s enough proof to file prison prices in opposition to Alec Baldwin and different members of the ‘Rust’ movie crew,” Carmack-Altwies stated in a press release. “On my watch, nobody is above the regulation, and everybody deserves justice.”
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed can be “charged within the different” with the 2 counts of manslaughter, that means {that a} jury will determine not provided that they’re responsible however below which definition of involuntary manslaughter they’re responsible, in keeping with the DA’s announcement.
For involuntary manslaughter to be proved, there should be negligence. Below New Mexico regulation, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by as much as 18 months in jail and a $5,000 high quality. It features a misdemeanor cost of negligent use of a firearm.
“If any one in all these three folks — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had completed their job, Halyna Hutchins can be alive immediately. It’s that straightforward,” stated particular prosecutor Andrea Reeb in a press release Thursday. “The proof clearly exhibits a sample of prison disregard for security on the ‘Rust’ movie set. In New Mexico, there isn’t a room for movie units that don’t take our state’s dedication to gun security and public security significantly.” — Winston Cho
Manslaughter Fees In opposition to Baldwin Dropped (April 21, 2023)
The 2 counts of involuntary manslaughter Baldwin was going through within the demise of Hutchins have been dropped. “We’re happy with the choice to dismiss the case in opposition to Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a correct investigation into the information and circumstances of this tragic accident,” stated attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro in a press release. Nevertheless, prosecutors may refile prices in opposition to the actor after their very own evaluation in the event that they see match.
Baldwin Returns to ‘Rust’ Set (April 24, 2023)
Inside days of prosecutors dropping the involuntary manslaughter prices in opposition to Baldwin for the deadly taking pictures of Hutchins, the actor returned to the movie’s set to wrap up taking pictures for the primary time for the reason that tragedy. A month later, the movie had been accomplished and was being shopped at Cannes three years after it was initially introduced. On the time, producer Ryan Donnell Smith famous that he and the crew had “real looking expectations” for the movie’s sale, on account of it being an “unprecedented” venture. As of February 2024, the producers have but to announce a sale.
‘Rust’ Armorer Going through New Proof Tampering Cost (June 22, 2023)
Just a few months after manufacturing wrapped on the movie, armorer Gutierrez-Reed was slapped with an extra cost of tampering with proof after she allegedly provided narcotics to flee safety. The particular prosecutors overseeing the case alleged in a court docket submitting that she “did switch narcotics to a different particular person with the intent to forestall the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself. They didn’t present additional particulars. The cost got here after the investigator who was trying into the taking pictures was kicked off the case, which led some to consider the prosecution was hiding proof.
Practically two months later, Gutierrez-Reed pled not responsible to each prices of involuntary manslaughter and proof tampering. Her trial is ready to start in Sante Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 21. The prosecution’s case is predicated on the argument that she acted recklessly when she loaded the gun on the set earlier than handing it to Baldwin. She allegedly didn’t verify the rounds correctly to make it possible for they weren’t actual.
Baldwin Indicted Once more on Involuntary Manslaughter Fees (Jan. 19. 2024)
A grand jury indicted Baldwin for involuntary homicide prices following a brand new investigation into the incident. The actor is predicted to be charged by New Mexico prosecutors, who initially dropped the prison case in opposition to him to overview new proof that instructed the gun had been modified. The five-month investigation resulted in a forensic skilled reporting that Baldwin did, in reality, pull the set off when it was discharged, which the actor denied. If convicted, Baldwin faces 18 months in jail.
‘Rust’ Armorer Sentenced to Jail for Involuntary Manslaughter (April 15, 2024)
In April 2024, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter, making her the primary crewmember convicted for her position within the unintentional demise of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed loaded the reside spherical into the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when it discharged and killed Hutchins. She received the utmost sentence in New Mexico for involuntary manslaughter and was fined $5,000.
Alec Baldwin Denied Dismissal of Involuntary Manslaughter Cost (June 21, 2024)
Alec Baldwin and his authorized crew have been attempting to get the involuntary manslaughter prices in opposition to him dismissed earlier than the trial kicks off on July 9, 2024. They have been denied their makes an attempt to dismiss in June 2024, as a New Mexico choose dominated that justice can be served when a jury decides the destiny of the actor, who’s being accused of recklessly killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The protection crew argued that the case didn’t maintain water as a result of everybody on the set was informed the weapons have been crammed with dummy bullets.