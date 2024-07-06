Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident: A Complete Timeline

On Oct. 21, 2021, tragedy struck the set of Rust in New Mexico when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that had a reside spherical in it, killing the movie’s director of pictures Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he didn’t pull the set off on the gun that killed the cinematographer when it was discharged.

On the time, a spokesperson from Rust stated in a press release: “The whole forged and crew has been completely devastated by immediately’s tragedy, and we ship our deepest condolences to Halyna’s household and family members. We’ve got halted manufacturing on the movie for an undetermined time period and are absolutely cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Division’s investigation. We can be offering counseling providers to everybody related to the movie as we work to course of this terrible occasion.”

Because the tragedy, Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not responsible to the fees. Gutierrez-Reed was additionally later charged with proof tampering, and he or she was sentenced to 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter on April 15, 2024.

In April 2023, Baldwin’s prices of involuntary manslaughter have been dropped “with out prejudice,” that means that prosecutors may refile prices in opposition to the actor after their very own investigation. Practically a 12 months later, a grand jury re-indicted Baldwin on these prices, following a brand new investigation into the taking pictures and resulting in his trial being set to start in New Mexico on July 9, 2024.

Under, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down a timeline of key developments amid the continued investigation.