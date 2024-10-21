Alabama Woods to Goods Week Celebrates State’s Forest Industry

A message from the Alabama Forestry Affiliation

Montgomery, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has declared the third week of October “Alabama Woods to Items Week” to coincide with Nationwide Forest Merchandise Week. October 20 – 26, 2024, is a week-long celebration to advertise the state’s forest merchandise trade’s professionals, sources, firms, and environmental and financial impression. This yr marks the fourth yr Governor Ivey has declared Alabama Woods to Items Week.

The forest and forest merchandise trade contributes greater than $36 billion to Alabama’s economic system and is extra than simply an trade to the 123,624 Alabamians who’re employed on account of the financial exercise it generates.

Alabama’s Woods to Items Week is a promotional occasion to have a good time the state’s second largest manufacturing trade, the sustainability of the trade and the impression the trade’s loggers, truck drivers, mill homeowners, mill staff, landowners, foresters and the numerous others who dedicate their lives to the forest trade have, not solely of their native communities, but additionally statewide, nationally and around the globe.

Celebrations embrace mill excursions, log website visits, kids’s guide donations, ecosystem and land administration demonstrations and lots of different instructional occasions for contributors, from college students to public officers, to focus on the trade’s environmental, neighborhood and financial impression.

To be taught extra about Alabama Woods to Items Week and how one can take part go to, www.alwoodstogoods.com.

The Alabama Forestry Affiliation represents Alabama’s forestry neighborhood with membership that features forest merchandise producers, landowners, loggers, wooden sellers, foresters, consultants, and others concerned in forestry. AFA is devoted to defending and enhancing the enterprise, regulatory and authorized atmosphere for landowners and forest enterprise homeowners to make sure the sustainable development of Alabama’s forests and forest trade.

The Forest Workforce Coaching Institute, ForestryWorks®, is a nonprofit workforce growth

group making a sustainable pipeline of staff for the forest trade for generations to

come.

The Alabama Affiliation of RC&D Councils is made up of 9 non-profit Councils that rely on the management, skills and distinctive abilities of the people throughout the communities they serve. The excessive degree of volunteer dedication and credibility has made RC&D some of the profitable supply methods in Alabama. RC&D Councils are devoted to conserving, enhancing, and creating Alabama’s pure and human sources, making Alabama a greater place to dwell, work and play.