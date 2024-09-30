Alabama jumps to No. 1 in college football rankings for Week 6

Change is the order of the day relating to school soccer’s high 25 rankings only a month right into a 2024 season marked by decisive assertion wins, and losses, and this previous weekend gave AP high 25 voters a lot to work with, particularly after a historic Georgia vs. Alabama showdown.
The votes are in: Alabama is the brand new No. 1 group in school soccer, displacing Texas as the highest canine within the nation, though the SEC is dominating as an entire, taking on 4 of the highest 5 spots within the polls.
Different groups are on the transfer throughout the Massive Ten, as effectively, after Penn State stayed undefeated by handing Illinois its first loss, and within the wide-open Massive 12, as Oklahoma State dropped a second straight convention recreation, and BYU stays excellent after taking down an upset-minded Baylor.
Louisville, which has designs on exploiting a extra aggressive ACC title image, misplaced its first recreation of the season in a mistake-prone 7-point choice on the highway in opposition to Notre Dame, which, in flip, boosted its playoff hopes with a win over a ranked opponent.
Ole Miss was an enormous loser over the weekend, dropping its SEC opener at house in opposition to unranked Kentucky after cruising by means of its non-conference slate, and the Rebels had been amongst these groups that misplaced some confidence on the AP high 25 ballots.
The place does that depart issues within the up to date school soccer rankings? Right here’s the place issues stand within the new ballot, in response to AP high 25 voters.
First-place votes in parentheses
- Alabama (40)
- Texas (19)
- Ohio State (4)
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV and Texas A&M (tie)
How did we do? Our AP high 25 prediction
And … The Coaches Ballot high 25 rankings
These groups bought votes this week, however not sufficient to qualify for the rankings
Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston School 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Military 2, Colorado 1.
Alabama (Up 3). As we projected, the Crimson Tide jumped to the No. 1 place within the nation after a press release victory in opposition to Georgia.
Georgia (Down 3). The Bulldogs’ comeback bid late in that recreation was sufficient for voters to maintain this group within the top-five, however they nonetheless failed the primary of three enormous highway assessments.
Ole Miss (Down 6). A loss at house to unranked Kentucky has voters re-evaluating the Rebels.
Utah (Down 8). Dropping at house to unranked Arizona hurts the Utes within the short-term, and we’re nonetheless questioning when quarterback Cam Rising will come again.
Louisville (Down 7). Tyler Shough and the Cardinals’ offense tried to make it a recreation late at Notre Dame, however as an alternative suffered their first lack of the yr.
ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh, Duke
Massive 12: BYU, Iowa State
Massive Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
SEC: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri
Solar Belt: James Madison
AAC: Military, Navy
CUSA: Liberty
Mountain West: UNLV
–
