Alabama high school football player dies following ‘medical emergency’

Tragedy struck the New Brockton (Alabama) highschool neighborhood this week. In keeping with quite a few experiences, Semaj Wilkins, a 14-year previous freshman soccer participant, collapsed throughout follow on Tuesday, and later died.
The incident reportedly occurred as Wilkins and teammates have been going by means of pre-practice warmups, at roughly 4:30 p.m. Wilkins suffered what was termed a “medical emergency” through the warmups and was administered CPR on the sector. Minutes later, first responders arrived and continued the remedies earlier than transporting the younger athlete to close by Medical Middle Enterprise, the place he was pronounced useless.
“It is dealt an actual blow to this small neighborhood,” Espresso County Coroner Arnold Woodham mentioned to Right now.com. “I have been right here all my life and that is the primary time I’ve seen or heard of something like this occurring right here.”
Espresso County Faculties Superintendent Kelly Cobb took to Fb to make a press release about Wilkins.
“Semaj was a younger man who introduced pleasure and inspiration to his friends, teammates, coaches, and school members,” wrote Cobb. “His loss will probably be deeply felt by everybody who knew him.”
The reason for dying stays unclear presently and the physique will bear an post-mortem on the Alabama Division of Forensic Sciences. Outcomes of that process might not be identified for a number of weeks.
As well as, the Espresso County Sheriff’s Division is conducting an investigation into the dying, which occurred on a day when temperatures reached 96 levels within the space, with a warmth index of 100.
New Brockton was scheduled to scimmage Barbour County on Friday night, however as an alternative the highschool neighborhood will collect within the workforce’s stadium for a remembrance of Wilkins. The workforce’s standing for its common season-opening contest in opposition to Pike Liberal Arts on Aug. 23 is unknown.