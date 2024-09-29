Alabama football-Georgia final score, game updates from Week 5 game

There was no scarcity of hype within the leadup to No. 4 Alabama’s sport Saturday towards No. 1 Georgia.

Someway, these lofty expectations have been exceeded.

Immediately traditional within the prolonged and storied historical past of each applications, the Crimson Tide squandered a 23-point third-quarter lead over the Bulldogs solely to regain it and maintain on for an exciting 41-34 victory Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

REQUIRED READING:Jalen Milroe, No. 4 Alabama soccer survive, beat No. 1 Georgia in SEC opener: Key takeaways

In coach Kalen DeBoer’s first SEC sport, Alabama raced out to a 28-0 lead within the sport’s first 18 minutes and maintained a 30-7 benefit with six minutes remaining within the third quarter.

From there, what had been a listless Georgia offense got here alive, with quarterback Carson Beck engineering 4 landing drives within the sport’s closing 25 minutes, every of which went for no less than 67 yards. A 67-yard landing cross from Beck to Dillon Bell gave the Bulldogs a once-unthinkable 34-33 lead with 2:31 remaining.

Simply when a historic collapse appeared like an more and more doubtless end result, Alabama responded shortly and forcefully, with Jalen Milroe discovering Ryan Williams for a 75-yard landing on the primary play of the Tide’s ensuing drive. Georgia received to the Alabama 20 with 47 seconds remaining, however a Beck cross to Colbie Younger was intercepted by Tide freshman Zabien Brown ultimately zone to safe the hard-earned win.

Milroe completed the evening with 491 complete yards (374 passing, 117 speeding) and 4 touchdowns (two passing, two speeding), with Williams serving as his favourite goal. The 17-year-old phenom caught six passes for 177 yards and a landing.

With the win, Alabama moved to 4-0 in its first season beneath DeBoer, who’s now 30-3 as a power-conference coach.

Right here’s a take a look at the rating, updates, highlights and extra from Alabama’s exhilarating victory:

Alabama soccer vs Georgia rating

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F ALABAMA 21 9 3 8 41 GEORGIA 0 7 8 19 34

Alabama vs Georgia reside updates

Ultimate: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Immediately traditional, Alabama and Georgia every surpass the 500-yard mark, with the Crimson Tide preventing off what would have been a historic comeback for the Bulldogs.

Zabien Brown picks off Carson Beck ultimately zone, ends sport

The sport of the 12 months in school soccer got here all the way down to a giant play from a freshman. Zabien Brown, Alabama’s first-year defensive again, intercepts what would have been a game-tying landing cross from Carson Beck to Colbie Younger and goes down ultimately zone for a touchback with 43 seconds remaining.

With solely two timeouts left for Georgia, the Tide can kneel it out for the huge win.

Georgia converts fourth down

Dealing with a fourth-and-2, Georgia is ready to proceed its drive, with Carson Beck connecting with Colbie Younger for an 11-yard completion to the Alabama 40 with 1:15 left.

Bulldogs nonetheless have all three timeouts left.

Alabama instantly responds with Jalen Milroe landing to Ryan Williams

The budding Jalen Milroe reference to Ryan Williams comes up with its most essential and thrilling play but. On the primary play of the Alabama drive after surrendering the lead, Milroe airs it out to Williams, who catches it on the Georgia 46 and runs previous a pair of defenders for a 75-yard landing that provides the Tide a 41-34 lead after a profitable 2-point conversion.

Georgia will get the ball with 2:18 remaining and three timeouts, together with two-minute warning.

Georgia takes the lead on Carson Beck landing bomb

After forcing an Alabama punt, Georgia wastes no time doing what as soon as appeared not possible: taking the lead on Alabama.

The Bulldogs took over at their very own 33 and on first down, Carson Beck airs out a deep ball to Dillon Bell, who hauls it in and sheds a few tackles to make it to the tip zone and provides his staff a 34-33 lead after a failed 2-point conversion.

Alabama could have 2:31 left and all three timeouts to attempt to reclaim the lead and keep away from a complete collapse.

Georgia will get inside one rating with Dillon Bell speeding landing

Improbably, we have a ballgame. Georgia goes 78 yards in simply 4 performs and 1:35, with 77 of these yards approaching back-to-back deep passes from Carson Beck. Dillon Bell finishes off the drive with a three-yard landing run to get the Bulldogs inside 5 of Alabama, 33-28, with 5:39 remaining.

Georgia will get the ball again with an opportunity to chop into the Alabama lead

Alabama was in a position to keep away from a three-and-out, however the Tide do not get a lot additional. A Jalen Milroe cross on third down is batted down and Alabama is compelled to punt, with Georgia taking on at its personal 22 with 7:14 left. Bulldogs are nonetheless very a lot on this.

Carson Beck landing cross will get Georgia inside 12

After Georgia forces a three-and-out after the Carson Beck fumble, Beck tosses his second landing of the evening, this one going to Lawson Luckie for an 8-yard landing cross with 9:46 remaining. The play capped off a six-play, 80-yard drive in simply 1:46.

The Bulldogs miss the 2-point conversion, although, retaining the rating at 33-21.

Alabama forces Georgia fumble

Qua Russaw, who was a game-time choice coming into the matchup, chases down Carson Beck and strips the ball from the Georgia quarterback, with Alabama falling on high of the ball on the Georgia 47 with about 14 minutes left to play.

Finish of the third quarter: Alabama 33, Georgia 15

The Tide carries a 33-15 lead into the fourth quarter, with Georgia by itself 42, dealing with a 3rd down.

Subject objective pads Alabama’s lead vs Georgia

Alabama capitalizes on the massive Milroe-to-Williams play and will get a Graham Nicholson 28-yard area objective that JUST sneaks inside the proper upright. The kick prolonged the Tide’s lead over Georgia to 33-15 — or, extra notably, from two possessions to 3 possessions.

Ryan Williams makes circus catch for 54-yard achieve

With Alabama in want of a rating to maintain maintain off Georgia’s comeback try, Jalen Milroe aired it out deep to freshman phenom Ryan Williams, who rose to catch the cross whereas carefully marked. After initially bobbling it, Williams introduced it in and ran all the best way to the Georgia 13, the place the Tide now have a primary down.

Carson Beck landing cross cuts Alabama result in 15

At a time when Georgia desperately wanted a landing, it received one. The Bulldogs march 80 yards in 15 performs, which culminates with a 12-yard landing cross from Carson Beck to Arian Smith. Kirby Sensible opts to go for 2 and Georgia will get it to chop the Alabama result in 15, 30-15, with 5 minutes remaining.

The excellent news for the Tide is that Georgia’s drive shaved a ton of time without work the clock, almost seven minutes. If the Bulldogs are going to mount the frantic comeback, they’ll want to maneuver a bit faster.

Alabama punts again to Georgia

The Tide solely make it six yards on its ensuing possession and punt it again to the Bulldogs, who will take over at their very own 20, with 11:50 left within the quarter.

Georgia punts on opening possession

Regardless of some glorious area place due to the penalty going into halftime, beginning at its personal 41, Georgia is unable to maneuver the ball, going three-and-out after Carson Beck is sacked by Deontae Lawson for a lack of 11 yards on third down.

Alabama takes over at its personal 26.

Halftime: Alabama 30, Georgia 7

Alabama vs Georgia halftime stats

Here is a take a look at the place issues stand statistically at halftime between Alabama and Georgia, with the Tide up massive, 30-7.

Complete yards: Alabama 355, Georgia 153

Alabama 355, Georgia 153 Passing yards: Alabama 199, Georgia 100

Alabama 199, Georgia 100 Speeding yards: Alabama 156, Georgia 53

Alabama 156, Georgia 53 Penalties: Alabama 6-50, Georgia 4-35

Alabama 6-50, Georgia 4-35 First downs: Alabama 16, Georgia 9

Alabama 16, Georgia 9 Third downs: Alabama 2-5, Georgia 0-5

Alabama 2-5, Georgia 0-5 Yards per play: Alabama 9.1, Georgia 5.5

Alabama 9.1, Georgia 5.5 Turnovers: Georgia 2, Alabama 1

Jalen Milroe has accomplished 18 of 21 passes for 199 yards, one landing and one interception whereas including 106 speeding yards and two touchdowns on simply 9 carries. Georgia’s Carson Beck, conversely, has accomplished solely eight of his 17 passes for no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Alabama hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalty proper earlier than halftime

A scrap between Alabama and Georgia gamers ensued after the ultimate play of the primary half. The dust-up ended with Alabama OL Miles McVay getting whistled for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that shall be enforced on the second-half kickoff from the Tide to the Bulldogs.

Alabama punts for the primary time

The Tide moved up the sector after getting the ball again from Georgia following the security, advancing close to midfield, however is compelled to punt after an incomplete cross on Third-and-13 from Jalen Milroe. The play had the usually stoic Kalen DeBoer heated, arguing with the officers that it was defensive cross interference. Primarily based on the replay, it appears as if he had a degree.

Alabama scores a security

Lastly, some factors — this time from the protection. Alabama dials up the strain and, in a determined try to keep away from the sack, Carson Beck airmails it with nobody within the neighborhood. A delayed flag for intentional grounding offers Alabama two factors from the security and the ball with 1:39 left to play.

Jalen Milroe throws interception

An unfortunate bobble by Milroe’s meant receiver bounces completely right into a Georgia defender’s fingers, and the Bulldogs have it at their very own 5-yard line. For these counting, that is an Alabama turnover on downs, Georgia interception and Alabama interception on three consecutive drives.

Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell intercepts Carson Beck

One play later, Beck throws a disastrous interception to Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who returns it deep into Georgia territory. Alabama utterly steals the momentum again, this time on the defensive facet of the ball.

Alabama turns it over on downs

Alabama as soon as once more faces fourth-and-short deep in Georgia territory, however Jam Miller is stopped in need of the road to realize. That offers Georgia the ball at its personal 35-yard line with 2:59 left to attain once more earlier than halftime.

Georgia scores its first landing

The Bulldogs lastly received on the board with a 7-yard landing run from working again Trevor Etienne. Georgia wanted 11 performs, 75 yards and a fourth-down conversion to arrange its first rating of the evening. Alabama nonetheless leads 28-7 and could have roughly half the quarter to attain as soon as extra earlier than halftime.

Jalen Milroe scampers for landing

Alabama’s pouring it on now. Dealing with fourth-and-short from the Georgia 36-yard line, Milroe retains it on the zone-read choice, catches the nook and scampers for a 36-yard landing to make it 28-0. Alabama has scored on every of its first 4 offensive drives, with Milroe accounting for 3.

Finish of first quarter: Alabama 21, Georgia 0

Georgia punts once more

The Bulldogs go three-and-out, gaining solely six yards and punting once more, with Alabama taking on at its personal 33. Georgia has simply 27 yards on its first three possessions.

Alabama capitalizes on Georgia interception, goes up 21-0

Alabama makes the many of the Carson Beck interception, with Germie Bernard ending off the Tide’s shortest landing drive of the day with a 7-yard scamper to the tip zone.

Tide up 21-0 with solely about two minutes left within the first quarter.

Alabama picks off Carson Beck, will get ball in Georgia territory

Carson Beck almost threw an interception on the primary play of Georgia’s second drive of the day, however Alabama could not maintain on. A few performs later, the Tide would not have the identical downside, with Domani Jackson selecting off Beck and returning it to the Georgia 22.

It is Georgia’s first turnover of the younger season.

Alabama can strengthen its stranglehold on this sport with one other rating right here.

Alabama scores once more, doubles its lead

One other easy drive for Alabama, this time with out the penalties. Tide go 84 yards in simply six performs and three:11, capped off by a Jalen Milroe 16-yard landing cross to Jamarion Miller on a wheel route.

Alabama’s up 14-0 simply 10:21 into the sport. Tide is outgaining Georgia 169-19 and is averaging an absurd 12.1 yards per play.

Georgia punts on first possession

That was a primary drive to neglect for Georgia, which had Arian Smith drop a stunning deep ball from Carson Beck that may have gotten the Bulldogs to the Alabama 13, a fumble from Trevor Etienne (which a teammate fell on) and an offensive cross interference name that worn out a giant completion.

Georgia punts, with Alabama taking on at its personal 16.

Jalen Milroe landing run caps off Alabama’s first drive

Alabama’s opening possession wasn’t all the time fairly, with the Tide getting whistled for 3 penalties.

In any other case, although, Kalen DeBoer’s staff moved up the sector with relative ease, with Jalen Milroe answerable for Alabama’s greatest performs — a 34-yard cross to Emmanuel Henderson, a 16-yard rush and, lastly, a 7-yard landing run.

Tide go 70 yards in eight performs for the 7-0 lead.

Alabama receives the opening kickoff

Georgia wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Alabama will get the ball first.

Donald Trump will arrive late to Alabama-Georgia

Former president Donald Trump’s arrival at Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia sport has been delayed, in keeping with Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa Information, who added that the explanation it’s “unclear.”

Qua Russaw, Jeremiah Alexander, Richard Younger all warming up for Alabama

All three gamers are listed as game-time choices, however the truth they’re on the sector warming up earlier than the sport is likely to be an encouraging signal for the Tide.

Damage updates for Alabama, Georgia

The SEC availability report, which was up to date at 5 p.m. CT has the next updates:

Alabama LB Qua Russaw, LB Jeremiah Alexander and RB Richard Younger are all now listed as game-time choices. All three have been beforehand possible.

Georgia DL Mykel Williams is now a game-time choice. He was beforehand listed as questionable.

London Humphreys out for Georgia

Although there was chatter that Georgia vast receiver London Humphreys may play for the Bulldogs at the moment, regardless of being listed as out on the SEC availability the previous three days, Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald reported that “nothing has modified” with Humphreys’ taking part in standing.

Humphreys had two catches for 63 yards and a landing in Georgia’s season-opening win towards Clemson, the one sport by which he has appeared this season.

Pregame safety strains are lengthy at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Because it was revealed that Donald Trump could be attending Saturday’s sport, there have been warnings of how lengthy it could take to get to Bryant-Denny Stadium, whether or not it was getting close to the stadium by way of automobile or contained in the stadium as soon as parked.

A few hours earlier than the sport kicks off, the strains are extraordinarily lengthy, with further safety measures in place for the previous president, who has been the topic of an assassination try and an assassination plot up to now three months.

What channel is Alabama vs Georgia sport on at the moment?

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming : ESPN app ∣ ESPN+ ∣ Fubo (free trial)

: ESPN app ∣ ESPN+ ∣ Fubo (free trial) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports activities Community (Sirius/XM channel 84)

Alabama vs Georgia begin time

Date: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face off in a nationally televised sport on ABC. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will name the sport from the sales space whereas Holly Rowe will function the sideline reporter. Streaming choices for the sport embody the ESPN app and ESPN+.

REQUIRED READING:Alabama soccer vs Georgia: Rating prediction, scouting report, betting odds

Alabama vs Georgia collection historical past

Sequence document: 43-26-4

43-26-4 Alabama’s final win: 2023 (Alabama 27, Georgia 24)

2023 (Alabama 27, Georgia 24) Georgia’s final win: 2022 (Georgia 33, Alabama 18)

Alabama vs Georgia predictions

Colin Homosexual, The Tuscaloosa Information: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

“DeBoer’s first assembly with Georgia will look quite a bit like Nick Saban’s first sport towards the Bulldogs in 2007. Dealing with a bend-but-don’t-break protection that lives and dies by the turnover margin, Beck and Georgia will not give the Crimson Tide many errors to reap the benefits of. And whereas Milroe and the offense could have their share of moments beneath the lights, it will not be sufficient to provide Alabama its first SEC win of 2024.”

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Alabama 24, Georgia 23

“This sport is actually a toss-up. Georgia has the higher protection, however the nod right here goes to the Crimson Tide with the house area benefit and the 2 most dynamic offensive gamers on the sector.”

Invoice Bender, The Sporting Information: Georgia 24, Alabama 21

“A incredible matchup. Why would Georgia be favored right here? That is likely to be influenced by Jalen Milroe and the very fact the Crimson Tide have received eight of the final 9 conferences. That is DeBoer’s likelihood to make a press release in a top-five showdown. Each groups had a bye week, and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is not going to make the deadly mistake on the highway. The Bulldogs’ protection — which nonetheless has not allowed a TD — will drive that one turnover that makes the distinction within the second half. Georgia is favored as a result of they’re the marginally higher staff, and Sensible will get a memorable victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a sport that completely may come all the way down to a last-second area objective.”

Alabama vs Georgia betting odds

Recreation strains and odds from BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 27

Unfold: Georgia (-1)

Georgia (-1) Over/beneath : 49.5 factors

: 49.5 factors Moneyline: Georgia -115, Alabama -105

Alabama ― LB Qua Russaw, RB Richard Younger and LB Jeremiah Alexander are all possible.

― LB Qua Russaw, RB Richard Younger and LB Jeremiah Alexander are all possible. Georgia ― DL Warren Brinson is possible; DL Mykel Williams and DL Jordan Corridor are questionable; RB Roderick Robinson II, WR London Humphreys, WR Sacovie White and OL Tate Ratledge are all out.

Alabama vs Georgia climate replace

In accordance with The Climate Channel’s forecast, Saturday evening shall be partly cloudy in Tuscaloosa, with “a number of clouds sometimes.” Wisconsin earlier than shifting to overcast within the afternoon. The temperature is anticipated to be within the low-70s firstly of the sport earlier than dipping to the mid-60s by the tip, with winds blowing WSW at 4 miles per hour.

Alabama soccer 2024 schedule

Here is a take a look at Alabama’s full 2024 soccer schedule, together with accessible kickoff occasions and tv info:

All occasions Central.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Alabama vs. Western Kentucky (W, 63-0)

Alabama vs. Western Kentucky (W, 63-0) Saturday, Sept. 7: Alabama vs. South Florida (W, 42-16)

Alabama vs. South Florida (W, 42-16) Saturday, Sept. 14: Alabama at Wisconsin (W, 42-10)

Alabama at Wisconsin (W, 42-10) Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 28: Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia * | 6:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia * | 6:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 5: Alabama at Vanderbilt * | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Community (Fubo)

Alabama at Vanderbilt * | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Community (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 12: Alabama vs. South Carolina | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo)

Alabama vs. South Carolina | 11 a.m. | ABC or ESPN (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 19: Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee *

Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee * Saturday, Oct. 26: Alabama vs. No. 11 Missouri *

Alabama vs. No. 11 Missouri * Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 9: Alabama at No. 13 LSU *

Alabama at No. 13 LSU * Saturday, Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer | 1 p.m. | ESPN+, SEC Community+

Alabama vs. Mercer | 1 p.m. | ESPN+, SEC Community+ Saturday, Nov. 23: Alabama at No. 18 Oklahoma *

Alabama at No. 18 Oklahoma * Saturday, Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn *

* Denotes SEC sport

Georgia soccer 2024 schedule

Here is a take a look at Georgia’s full 2024 soccer schedule, together with accessible kickoff occasions and tv info:

All occasions Central

Saturday, Aug. 31 : Georgia vs. Clemson (W, 34-3)

: Georgia vs. Clemson (W, 34-3) Saturday, Sept. 7 : Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3)

: Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3) Saturday, Sept. 14 : Georgia at Kentucky* (W, 13-12)

: Georgia at Kentucky* (W, 13-12) Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 28 : Georgia at No. 4 Alabama* | 6:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

: Georgia at No. 4 Alabama* | 6:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 5 : Georgia vs. Auburn* | 2:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

: Georgia vs. Auburn* | 2:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Oct. 12 : Georgia vs. Mississippi State*

: Georgia vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 19 : Georgia at No. 2 Texas*

: Georgia at No. 2 Texas* Saturday, Oct. 26: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 2 : Georgia vs. Florida* (Jacksonville) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

: Georgia vs. Florida* (Jacksonville) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo) Saturday, Nov. 9 : Georgia at No. 5 Ole Miss*

: Georgia at No. 5 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 16 : Georgia vs. No. 7 Tennessee*

: Georgia vs. No. 7 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 23 : Georgia vs. UMass | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Community (Fubo)

: Georgia vs. UMass | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Community (Fubo) Friday, Nov. 29: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

* Denotes SEC sport

Alabama soccer information

