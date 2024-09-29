Alabama football-Georgia final score, game updates from Week 5 game

Alabama football-Georgia final score, game updates from Week 5 game

by

There was no scarcity of hype within the leadup to No. 4 Alabama’s sport Saturday towards No. 1 Georgia.

Someway, these lofty expectations have been exceeded.

Immediately traditional within the prolonged and storied historical past of each applications, the Crimson Tide squandered a 23-point third-quarter lead over the Bulldogs solely to regain it and maintain on for an exciting 41-34 victory Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

REQUIRED READING:Jalen Milroe, No. 4 Alabama soccer survive, beat No. 1 Georgia in SEC opener: Key takeaways

In coach Kalen DeBoer’s first SEC sport, Alabama raced out to a 28-0 lead within the sport’s first 18 minutes and maintained a 30-7 benefit with six minutes remaining within the third quarter.

Leave a Reply