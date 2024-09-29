Alabama 41-34 Georgia (Sep 28, 2024) Game Recap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — — Georgia and Alabama, Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck, placed on fairly a present even with a distinct Crimson Tide coach prowling the sideline.

Ryan Williams caught a 75-yard landing cross from Milroe with 2:18 left and No. 4 Alabama beat No. 2 Georgia 41-34 on Saturday night time in a wild Southeastern Convention debut for Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

Then, Alabama’s different freshman sporting a No. 2 jersey, defensive again Zabien Brown, intercepted Carson Beck’s cross ultimately zone to safe the victory.

“We pushed one another to the very finish,” DeBoer stated.

That is no shock with two groups which have battled for SEC and even nationwide supremacy nearly yearly. It was DeBoer’s initiation right into a fascinating rivalry of SEC powers that added one other memorable chapter, even with out Nick Saban on the sideline reverse protege Kirby Good of Georgia.

The postgame message from DeBoer wasn’t all that completely different.

“We anticipate to win these video games,” he stated. “After all the locker room is stuffed with pleasure however I additionally wish to ensure that they notice that’s the expectation. There’s numerous season left.”

The dynamic 17-year-old Williams turned again to seize Milroe’s deep cross in tight protection, did a fast spin and sprinted down the fitting sideline. Milroe then hit Germie Bernard for the two-point conversion for the Tide (4-0, 1-0).

“I did a spin transfer and it was like in sluggish movement,” Williams stated. “It regarded sooner on the display.”

It was quick sufficient.

The lengthy TD cross got here one play and 13 seconds after Carson Beck’s 67-yard bomb to Dillon Bell gave the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1) their first lead of the sport.

A rematch of final season’s SEC Championship Sport, additionally gained by Alabama, was a scintillating quarterback duel.

Milroe accomplished 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that bounced off the receiver. He additionally ran for 117 yards and a pair of TDs. Williams had six catches for 177 yards.

Beck was 27 of fifty passing for 439 yards with three touchdowns. He additionally threw three interceptions within the first multi-interception sport of his profession however placed on a present within the second half.

Beck is 16-2 as a starter with each losses coming to the Tide.

The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns over the ultimate 9:46. Alabama obtained the one one it wanted.

Milroe led Alabama to touchdowns on its first 4 drives towards a protection that stood as the one one in FBS to not permit one coming into the sport.

“Clearly, we had been probably not ready and that falls on me within the first half,” stated Good, who’s simply 1-6 towards Alabama whereas dominating nearly everybody else.

The Bulldogs had been down 28-0 a couple of minutes into the second quarter, their streaks of 42 consecutive regular-season victories and 28 straight regular-season SEC wins seemingly all however over by halftime.

Georgia and Beck fought manner again as a substitute of folding.

“The primary half, we performed horrible,” Beck stated. “I don’t assume we have to watch the movie to go see that we didn’t play our greatest. You understand, that begins with me. I;ve obtained to be higher.

“However I’m pleased about how we fought, we introduced all of it the way in which again and took the lead, simply weren’t in a position to shut it out.”

The takeaway

Georgia: Has regarded weak for a program that has gained two of the final three nationwide titles within the final two video games, together with a 13-12 victory over Kentucky. However the Bulldogs confirmed they haven’t gone anyplace with the dominant second half.

Alabama: The Tide have to date proven no indicators of slippage underneath DeBoer, particularly offensively, rolling on the street towards Wisconsin and surviving at house towards their latest SEC nemesis.

Ballot implications

Alabama will leap not less than one spot within the AP ballot. The Bulldogs’ second-half play most likely means they gained’t fall far.

Trump’s go to

Former President Donald Trump, the present Republican candidate, was available for the sport. Trump was launched early within the second quarter, drawing chants of “USA! USA!” and waving to the gang from a luxurious field.

Fourth downs

Georgia went for it 5 instances on fourth down and made all of them. That helped make up from a 3-of-15 efficiency on third down.

Up subsequent

Alabama: At Vanderbilt on Saturday in its first SEC street sport.

Georgia: Hosts struggling Auburn on Saturday.

