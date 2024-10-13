Alabama 27-25 South Carolina (Oct 12, 2024) Game Recap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — — Alabama was pushed to the brink of a second straight Southeastern Convention upset loss.

This time the Crimson Tide survived, if solely barely.

No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) botched the restoration of an onside kick to provide South Carolina one final likelihood, however Domani Jackson intercepted LaNorris Sellers as time expired and the Tide escaped with a 27-25 win.

It was Alabama’s third straight recreation that went all the way down to the very finish, having overwhelmed then-No. 2 Georgia 41-34 per week earlier than shedding 40-35 to Vanderbilt.

“One other recreation all the way down to the wire,” Tide coach Kalen DeBoer stated. “We’re sort of getting accustomed to these. There’s some issues that we will do to ensure it doesn’t get to that time. However we at all times speak about discovering a method to win. As many instances because it regarded like we weren’t, we did.”

With 43 seconds remaining, Sellers hit Nyck Harbor for a 31-yard landing, however the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-3) did not convert on their two-point try. They recovered the following onside kick, however Sellers’ desperation heave towards the top zone with 13 seconds remaining was intercepted on the purpose line by Jackson.

“We anticipated to win this recreation,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer stated. “No person was coming in right here at halftime doing cartwheels as a result of we have been in a decent recreation with Alabama. We anticipated that, as a result of we now have soccer staff. Life on this convention is basically laborious.”

Jalen Milroe rushed for a 7-yard landing within the fourth quarter after which hit Germie Bernard for a late 34-yard rating to assist Alabama survive the scare. It wasn’t fairly the emphatic rebound win they have been hoping to provide.

“It’s not the ‘W’ that we needed,” Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith stated. “It ought to have been much more dominant and bodily, however a ‘W’ is a ‘W,’ man.”

Milroe delivered when he needed to in a recreation the place he was intercepted twice and flagged for intentional grounding on a sack in the long run zone for a security. Dealing with third-and-10, he discovered Bernard downfield and not using a defender wherever within the neighborhood with 1:54 left to cap a 10-play drive.

“There was loads of secure avenues and issues that we mentioned on that play and I feel that they have been aggressive in making an attempt to play loads of these,” DeBoer stated. “There was a deeper route and I like that Jalen noticed it.”

Milroe was 16-of-23 passing for 209 yards with a landing and two dashing scores. Sellers was 23 of 31 for 238 yards with two TDs and the ultimate choose.

The Gamecocks entered the fourth quarter with a lead and had an opportunity to retake it. However Alex Herrera’s 51-yard discipline purpose try, which might have been a profession lengthy, was brief.

Milroe had taken benefit of a Sellers fumble together with his 7-yard landing run with 10:42 left however the two-point go failed, leaving it 20-19.

He was relegated to cheerleader on the finish with the protection on the sphere, identical to towards Vandy and Georgia.

“Once we speak about staff, that’s an awesome instance of simply discovering a means as a gaggle to only cheer on whoever’s on the sphere and everybody simply shopping for in,” Milroe stated.

Alabama’s 14-0 lead was whittled down to 2 over the ultimate 1:37 earlier than halftime amid a sequence of South Carolina’s massive performs and Tide snafus. It included the security, turnovers from every staff and Sellers’ fourth-and-9 go to a wide-open Mazeo Bennett Jr. for a 36-yard rating.

“There was some loopy stuff however our guys simply stored hanging in there,” Beamer stated.

The takeaway

South Carolina: The Gamecocks largely turned issues round after a 27-3 house loss to No. 9 Mississippi, with Sellers outplaying Milroe for a lot of the best way.

Alabama: That dominant first half and win over Georgia looks as if a special season now. However like that recreation, the Tide managed to carry on.

Ballot implications

Alabama may fall within the rankings regardless of the win.

Up subsequent

South Carolina: At No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Alabama: At No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19.

