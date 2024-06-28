Al Roker and Craig Melvin Miss ‘Today’ to Get ‘Start to the Weekend’

Al Roker and Craig Melvin are out of workplace.

Each Roker, 69, and Melvin, 45, had been absent from Right this moment on Friday, June 28, and their coanchor Sheinelle Jones provided an evidence.

“The blokes are getting an early begin to the weekend,” Jones, 46, stated throughout the morning present’s third hour whereas standing subsequent to visitor Gracie Abrams, who carried out on the present as a part of Right this moment’s Citi Live performance Sequence.

Whereas it’s unclear precisely what plans saved Roker and Melvin off the air on Friday, it’s not the primary time the twosome have taken an extended weekend.

“Hoda [Kotb] and Craig are getting somewhat soar on the weekend,” Savannah Guthrie introduced throughout the Could 3 episode, which Roker was additionally lacking from.

Roker missed the Could 6 episode as effectively whereas his and spouse Deborah Roberts’ canine, Pepper, recovered from a well being scare.

“Pepper had emergency surgical procedure however is on the mend,” he wrote through Instagram on Could 5. “She’s getting nice care and is coming dwelling tomorrow. Woof. You may sleep on our mattress as a lot as you need.”

Roker has additionally missed work as a result of well being problems with his personal. He was absent from a number of November 2022 broadcasts after docs found that he had blood clots.

“So a lot of you’ve gotten been thoughtfully asking the place I’ve been. Final week I used to be admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which despatched some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote through Instagram on the time. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I’m so lucky to be getting terrific medical care and on the best way to restoration. Thanks for all of the effectively needs and prayers and hope to see you quickly.”

Roker finally underwent surgical procedure in November 2022, inflicting him to overlook the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the primary time in 27 years. He returned to Right this moment in January 2023.

“Al’s latest hospitalization was very scary. [He] counts himself so fortunate to have gotten speedy remedy and is aware of that finally he’s fortunate to be alive,” a supply completely advised Us Weekly on the time. “He’s been so courageous all through this, by no means complaining or feeling overly sorry for himself, all the time desirous to understand how others are doing even when he’s at his lowest. Proper now he’s following all of the docs’ recommendation.”

Medical crises aren’t the one cause Right this moment anchors take a break. Guthrie, 52, was absent from the present on June 20 and 21, sharing a glimpse through Instagram of how she was spending the day without work.

“Out of workplace,” she captioned a photograph of a espresso cup, a glass of wine and a bottle of water at an out of doors restaurant desk.