Al Pacino Says He Took ‘Jack and Jill’ Role Because He Was ‘Broke’

Al Pacino has opened up about having to make drastic profession modifications at one level in his life after shedding all his cash in a Ponzi scheme.

The veteran actor shared in his just lately printed memoir Sonny Boy that he “had $50 million, after which I had nothing” as a consequence of a corrupt accountant, who finally served time in jail for the scheme. Pacino stated in 2011, he began “to get warnings that my accountant on the time, a man who had a number of celeb purchasers, was to not be trusted.”

Following the scheme, the Oscar-winning actor stated he “was broke” after overspending and the accountant’s mismanaging of his funds.

“On this enterprise, while you make $10 million {dollars} for a movie, it’s not $10 million. As a result of after the legal professionals, and the brokers, and the publicist, and the federal government, it’s not $10 million, it’s 4 and half in your pocket,” The Godfather star defined in his guide. “However you’re residing above that since you’re excessive on the hog. And that’s the way you lose it. It’s very unusual, the way in which it occurs. The more cash you make, the much less you will have.”

He added, “The type of cash I used to be spending and the place it was going was only a loopy montage of loss. … And I assumed, It’s easy. It’s clear. I simply know this. Time stopped. I’m fucked.”

Consequently, the actor needed to change the way in which he went about selecting roles and begin accepting something that was providing a giant paycheck. And that’s how he ended up showing in Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill.

“Jack and Jill was the primary movie I made after I misplaced my cash. To be sincere, I did it as a result of I didn’t have the rest,” Pacino wrote. “Adam Sandler wished me, and so they paid me loads for it. So I went out and did it, and it helped. I like Adam, he was fantastic to work with and has change into a pricey buddy. He additionally simply occurs to be a fantastic actor and a hell of a man.”

However the Scarface star stated he continued to battle to seek out roles even after the 2011 comedy, as he “wasn’t a younger buck” anymore.

“I used to be not going to be making the type of cash from appearing in movies that I had made earlier than,” Pacino stated in his memoir. “The large paydays that I used to be used to only weren’t coming round anymore. The pendulum had swung, and I discovered it more durable to seek out components for myself.”

The actor additionally began to do commercials, which he beforehand prevented, and began charging to conduct seminars at schools and universities to assist herald cash.

Sonny Boy is presently out on bookshelves.