Al Horford happy to finally be playing alongside a ‘terrifying’ Stephen Curry

SAN FRANCISCO — After almost two decades of playing against Stephen Curry, Al Horford is enjoying playing with the man who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time.

“For me, it’s just continuing to play off his energy,” Horford said after Tuesday’s practice. “He just does such a good job of terrifying everybody in the league every time he moves, so that’s something that I’m going to look to take advantage of.”

Speaking for the first time since making his Warriors debut in Sunday’s preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Horford was reflective about what it was like running with Curry and excited about the chemistry the pair will continue to build throughout the season. Curry said after Sunday’s game he could already feel an “unspoken chemistry” with Horford on the floor.

“It’s a level of awareness that I’ve never really had to think about before,” Horford said. “But when I’m on the floor with him, the whole mindset is trying to make the game easier for him. And for me, that is either getting him the ball, or setting a good screen, or doing anything that I can to make sure that our offense moves and flows. He’s such a smart player that it’s easy to play off of him. And sometimes he’ll kind of tell you what to do. He passed me that ball, but I knew that he was gonna cut, so I guess that’s the unspoken (chemistry) he’s talking about right there. He expected me to pass the ball and I did.”

The Horford/Warriors honeymoon shows no signs of slowing down. Warriors coach Steve Kerr and players up and down the roster have praised Horford’s ability and the presence he brings to the locker room. The 39-year-old was about the only person who didn’t sing praises about his game, preferring to focus on the belief that there is always room to grow.

“In my eyes, I was very hard on myself.” Horford said after scoring three points, grabbing four rebounds and blocking three shots over 14 minutes in Sunday’s game. “It was good, I know there’s definitely ways I can continue to be better, but they make it so easy for guys to come in here and kind of fit in with the group and what we’re trying to do. Draymond, Steph and obviously coach (Kerr), putting us in positions to kind of go out there and play and feel the game out. So it has been an easy transition, but for me I’m obviously still getting comfortable and familiar with everything. But I am encouraged after that first game, some of the things that I saw and some of the things that I know that we will all continue to get better at.”

Aside from Curry, Horford also enjoyed having Warriors’ defensive stalwart Draymond Green by his side. Horford said Green’s presence gave him the ability to play with more freedom on the floor. It’s something several Warriors have already noted early in camp about Horford — he knows where to be. And it’s something the veteran big man respects about Green.

“It’s great to play alongside him just because he’s a guy that’s gonna protect his teammates on the defensive end like no other,” Horford said. “And he’s gonna have our back. I felt like he had my back out there. He allowed me to go out and make some plays. I felt comfortable enough to go out and block some shots, but he’s there kind of supporting.

“He’s the leader of the team and somebody that I’m paying close attention to and really trying to pick stuff off of him and just really get a good feel with him out there. Playing with him, it’s pretty easy … and I feel like it gives me a lot of freedom defensively.”

Kerr said he was “intrigued” to pair Horford with 22-year-old swingman Jonathan Kuminga and see how the pair worked together. Kerr said all the veterans will play in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“JK, with his athleticism and the way that he moves, and how much pressure he generates on the rim, it’s gonna be great,” Horford said. “I feel like with me and him out there, I feel like I’ll be able to give him some space. He probably won’t always have an extra defender there, and if he does, then I’m gonna be open, either I’m gonna shoot it or we’re gonna get a really good shot … He’s the type of player, it’s just fun to play with a guy like that. The pace that he wants to play at, and how he wants to attack the basket, I actually enjoy playing in that way.”

Horford says of Curry: “He’s such a smart player that it’s easy to play off of him.” (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Kerr continued to speak glowingly of the impact Horford has had over his first week with the Warriors. He said he can tell right away when a veteran player is going to fit in the Warriors’ system, and that it was apparent very quickly with Horford.

“You can just see it,” Kerr said. “Almost instantly. There’s a handful of guys who we’ve had over the years, where it’s just instant. You can just see it. Some of it is just what good players they are. Like Kevin Durant, for example, or David West. Guys who have come from other teams and been brand new to us and almost a seamless transition.

“It’s just basketball, great players. So not everybody’s like that, but usually it comes with a guy who’s been around for a little bit and knows the league, knows the game, understands spacing, flow, all that stuff. Al just never seems to make a mistake. He just brings everything you want. There’s size and athleticism and shooting ability and passing, so he makes the game really easy for everybody.”