A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Star fan vote

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson leads Caitlin Clark by simply over a thousand votes in early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Sport, the league introduced Friday.

Clark’s Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston is third, about 40,000 votes behind the leaders.

Wilson is having an unbelievable season, averaging 27.9 factors and 11.3 rebounds. She has 217,773 votes. Clark is true behind with 216,427.

The Las Vegas Aces star acquired probably the most fan votes final season, however that complete was solely 95,860.

New York’s Breanna Stewart is fourth and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale is fifth. Chicago’s Angel Reese is seventh within the voting and is the one different rookie within the high 10. Fellow first-year gamers Cameron Brink and Kate Martin have been simply outdoors the highest 10 in eleventh and twelfth.

Sabrina Ionescu of New York (sixth), Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas (eighth), Napheesa Collier of Minnesota (ninth) and Dearica Hamby of Los Angeles (tenth) spherical out the primary 10.

The All-Star Sport will probably be performed on July 20 in Phoenix and can pit WNBA All-Stars in opposition to the U.S. Olympic crew.

All-Stars are picked by a mix of fan vote (50%), present WNBA gamers (25%) and media (25%).

After voting closes, the highest 10 vote-getters will probably be named as All-Star Sport individuals, with any gamers competing for the U.S. on the Olympic crew staying on their crew. The rest of the WNBA crew will probably be chosen by the league’s coaches from a pool of the subsequent 36 highest vote-getters, which should embody 15 submit gamers and 9 guards.

Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their very own gamers.

The ultimate WNBA All-Star Sport rosters will probably be introduced on July 2.

