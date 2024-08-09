Airman Accounted for from WWII (Scarborough, A.) > Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency > PressReleaseArticleView

Washington –

The Protection POW/MIA Accounting Company (DPAA) introduced immediately that U.S. Military Air Forces Workers Sgt. Alvin R. Scarborough, 22, of Dossville, Mississippi, who was captured and died as a prisoner of conflict throughout World Conflict II, was accounted for Sept. 21, 2023.

In late 1942, Scarborough was a member of 454th Ordnance Firm (Aviation), when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense preventing continued till the give up of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on Might 6, 1942.

1000’s of U.S. and Filipino service members had been captured and interned at POW camps. Scarborough was amongst these reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They had been subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Demise March after which held on the Cabanatuan POW camp. Greater than 2,500 POWs perished on this camp through the conflict.

In keeping with jail camp and different historic data, Scarborough died July 28, 1942, and was buried together with different deceased prisoners within the native Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Frequent Grave 215.

Following the conflict, American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) personnel exhumed these buried on the Cabanatuan cemetery and relocated the stays to a short lived U.S. navy mausoleum close to Manila. In 1947, the AGRS examined the stays in an try to determine them. 5 units of stays from Frequent Grave 215 had been recognized, however the remainder had been declared unidentifiable. The unidentified stays had been buried on the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial (MACM) as Unknowns.

In early 2018, the stays related to Frequent Grave 215 had been disinterred and despatched to the DPAA laboratory for evaluation.

To determine Scarborough’s stays, scientists from DPAA used anthropological evaluation, in addition to circumstantial proof. Moreover, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) evaluation.

Though interred as an Unknown in MACM, Scarborough’s grave was meticulously cared for over the previous 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Fee (ABMC).

Scarborough will likely be buried in Carthage, Mississippi, on a date to be decided.

For household and funeral info, contact the Military Casualty Workplace at (800) 892-2490.

DPAA is grateful to the ABMC and the US Military for his or her partnership on this mission.

For added info on the Protection Division’s mission to account for People who went lacking whereas serving our nation, go to the DPAA web site at www.dpaa.mil, discover us on social media at www.fb.com/dodpaa or https://www.linkedin.com/firm/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.

Scarborough’s personnel profile could be considered at https://dpaa-mil.websites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000LlxEEAS.