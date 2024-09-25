Agreement signed allowing stadium talks to continue between county, Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An settlement has been signed for stadium negotiations to proceed between Jackson County and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, officers mentioned Monday.

In the course of the Jackson County Legislature’s assembly Monday, Administrator Troy Schulte revealed each events signed a non-disclosure settlement.

Schulte solely mentioned “county workers” signed the settlement. He didn’t embody who was on the checklist or the place talks between the county and the crew stand.

He additionally mentioned he isn’t conscious of any ongoing conversations between the Kansas Metropolis Royals and the county.

“To my data, there have been no conversations between the Royals and Jackson County,” Schulte mentioned.

The way forward for each groups staying in Jackson County has been up within the air since April, when voters rejected Query 1, a 3/8-cent gross sales tax that will’ve helped fund stadium initiatives.

The Chiefs deliberate to make use of the funding to improve GEHA Area at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the Royals would’ve used funding to construct a brand new ballpark within the Crossroads District in downtown Kansas Metropolis, Missouri.

Each groups mentioned they might discover different choices after Query 1 failed.

Officers from Kansas have made aggressive efforts to lure the groups throughout the state line.

In July, the Kansas Legislature shortly moved to cross laws permitting the state to discover utilizing STAR Bonds to fund stadium initiatives for each groups.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed the invoice into regulation not lengthy after it was handed by the legislature.

Officers on the Missouri facet have vowed to do every thing of their energy to maintain the Chiefs in Missouri.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan mentioned in July the crew needed to have an concept of the place its new dwelling could be by the tip of the yr.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Chiefs for remark. This story will probably be up to date if a response is acquired.

