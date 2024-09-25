Aging and ailing, ‘Message Tree’ at Woodstock concert site is reluctantly cut down

Lots of individuals on the 1969 Woodstock competition stopped by the towering pink maple tree slightly methods off from the principle stage. Many scrawled messages on paper scraps or cardboard and hooked up them to the outdated tree’s trunk.

“SUSAN, MEET YOU HERE SATURDAY 11 A.M., 3 P.M. or 7 P.M.,” learn one be aware left on what later turned referred to as the Message Tree. In one other, Candi Cohen was instructed to satisfy the women again on the resort. Dan wrote on a paper plate to Cindy (with the black hair & sister) that he was sorry he was “too untogether” to ask for her tackle, however left his quantity.

Fifty-five years after Woodstock, the Message Tree was reduce down beneath wet skies Wednesday as a consequence of its poor well being and security issues.

The house owners of the famend live performance website have been reluctant to lose a residing image of the neighborhood solid on a farm in Bethel, New York, on Aug. 15-18, 1969. However operators of the Bethel Woods Heart for the Arts feared that the greater than 100-year-old tree, which is in a publicly accessible space, was in peril of falling down. They now have plans to honor its legacy.

“It’s like watching a liked one go,” mentioned Neal Hitch, senior curator at The Museum At Bethel Woods.

In an age earlier than cellphones, the 60-foot (18-meter) tree by the knowledge sales space helped folks within the competition’s sea of humanity join with one another. Hitch famous that it has since stood as a tangible hyperlink to the historic occasion that drew greater than 400,000 folks to Max Yasgur’s dairy farm some 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York Metropolis over the wet, chaotic weekend.

“This tree, actually, is in virtually each image that somebody took of the stage – trying down from the highest of the hill, the tree’s within the backside nook. So it’s just like the factor that has stood the check of time,” Hitch mentioned. “So to see that loss is each nostalgic and melancholy.”

Hitch, talking on Tuesday, mentioned there have been nonetheless nails and pins on the trunk from the place issues have been hooked up to the tree over time. The on-site museum has among the surviving messages.

Whereas the tree is gone, its which means won’t fade away.

Bethel Woods is searching for proposals to create artworks utilizing the salvageable wooden. These works shall be exhibited subsequent yr on the museum. The location additionally has a number of saplings made out of grafts from the Message Tree.

Bethel Woods in some unspecified time in the future will host a regenerative planting ceremony, and a type of timber may very well be planted on the website. Plans aren’t sure but, however Hitch want to see it come to fruition.

“There’s this symbolism of planting one thing that would be the Message Tree for the following era,” he mentioned.