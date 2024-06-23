Aggies fall in Game 2 of CWS

The faculty baseball season will come down to at least one closing sport.

No. 3 Texas A&M fell to No. 1 Tennessee 4-1 in Sport 2 of the School World Collection closing on Sunday, which leads to a winner-take-all matchup on Monday night time for the nationwide championship.

After Jace LaViolette’s solo residence run within the first inning, the Aggies held a 1-0 lead for almost all of the sport, till freshman left-handed pitcher Kaiden Wilson allowed a two-run residence run to Dylan Dreiling within the high of the seventh that gave the Vols a 2-1 lead. Tennessee then launched one other two-run residence run by Cal Stark within the eighth, which finally gave Tennessee the 4-1 win.

