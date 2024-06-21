Aggie baseball’s recent success has been a long time coming

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) – Texas A&M baseball will play for a nationwide championship for the primary time in program historical past.

The nationwide No. 3 seed Aggies will tackle the No. 1 seed Tennessee in an all-SEC affair. Sport one of many best-of-three championship collection is about for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Sport two is on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Texas A&M has had fairly the run this postseason. The Aggies are 8-0 thus far within the NCAA Match. They’re the primary group to enter the championship collection undefeated since Vanderbilt in 2015. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle mentioned it’s particular to be making historical past at A&M in his third yr in this system, however he is aware of the Maroon and White have been constructing in direction of this for a very long time.

Making the #MCWS Finals is not one thing that occurs in a single day. @CoachSchloss: “Coach Childress is to be credited for this too. We’re constructing on his program and Mark Johnson as nicely. Simply attempting to reestablish Texas A&M as a baseball energy that it needs to be.” #GigEm pic.twitter.com/363vQB2Zy8 — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) June 20, 2024

“For the fellows like Targac and Brad Rudis and Prager and guys that had been part of our very first group, and a recruiting class with Grahovac and LaViolette, guys that had been dedicated to different colleges,” Schlossnagle defined on the fellows that had been right here three years in the past. “Jace dedicated to LSU. That they had lots of choices they usually believed in a imaginative and prescient that we had been attempting to flip issues round at A&M. Coach Childress is to be credited for this too. We’re constructing on his program and Mark Johnson as nicely. Simply attempting to reestablish Texas A&M as a baseball energy that it needs to be,” Schlossnagle added.

Schlossnagle led the Aggies to their first Faculty World Collection semifinal look in 2022 throughout his first yr at A&M. Now the Aggies have made the finals for the primary time and wish to seize a nationwide title.

