Aggie Baseball falls to Tennessee to force game three of CWS Finals

OMAHA, Nebraska (KBTX) – Tennessee’s Dylan Dreiling blasted a two-run dwelling run within the seventh inning to flip the script and declare a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M in recreation two of the Males’s Faculty World Collection.

The decisive recreation three is about for Monday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Zane Badmaev received his first begin for the Aggies in a CWS Championship recreation "I've all the arrogance in each single one among our guys. We will give it our all and struggle till the very finish as a result of that is what we have executed all 12 months"

Dreiling’s homer marked the primary time all Faculty World Collection that the Aggies have trailed.

Cal Stark additionally hit a two-run bomb within the eighth inning to offer the Vols a 4-1 lead.

Jace LaViolette hit a solo dwelling run within the first inning to offer the Aggies the early lead. It was LaViolette’s first dwelling run this postseason, twenty ninth of the season, and fiftieth of his profession.

Chris Cortez threw 4.1 scoreless innings in aid with seven strikeouts and two hits.

Zane Badmaev made his first begin on the mound as an Aggie and his first look in Omaha. He threw 1.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two hits.

Drew Beam received the beginning for Tennessee and threw seven strikeouts with three hits and a run in 4.0 innings.

