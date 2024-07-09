‘Agatha All Along’ Is Very Obviously About Resurrecting Wanda Maximoff

Agatha Disney

On Monday we bought our first trailer for Agatha All Alongside, maybe an ill-conceived idea for potential viewership on Disney Plus, however one which encompasses a gifted forged from the hilarious Kathryn Hahn to the enigmatic Aubrey Plaza.

The present seems to be attempting to cover its idea, however all the pieces from its casting to its trailer are screaming the identical factor:

This sequence is about resurrecting Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. Or at the very least some model of her.

From the beginning, we knew that Joe Locke can be taking part in Wiccan, Maximoff’s son who was “imagined” in WandaVision, however seems very actual right here. The present, for no matter cause, is taking part in it coy, not calling him Billy Maximoff (now Billy Kaplan) however simply “Teen” within the synopsis. However Selection has confirmed that in fact, he’s Wiccan.

The trailer opens with Hahn, who has forgotten Agatha altogether and is now a police detective, discovering Wanda lifeless within the woods of “blunt drive trauma.” Wanda was allegedly crushed to demise as the principle villain of Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity, however it all the time felt fairly apparent that both A) wasn’t everlasting or B) wasn’t the way it appeared.

However she might be lifeless, transported right here…in some way. Nevertheless it very a lot appears clear the principle plot of Agatha All Alongside might be resurrecting her. I imply, learn the official synopsis.

“In Agatha All Alongside, the notorious Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of energy after a suspicious goth Teen helps her break away from a distorted spell. Her curiosity is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Highway, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re lacking. Collectively, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull collectively a determined coven, and set off down, down, down The Highway.”

Huh, I ponder what a mysterious Teen (I really like how they capitalize that) named Billy Maximoff with a lifeless mom is perhaps “lacking” that he needs again? Hmm? Hmmmmm? I imply, come on.

I assume the concept is that each one the witches within the coven need one thing they’re lacking as effectively. I think Agatha needs the total extent of her energy again, and maybe she believes if she brings Wanda again to life she will…take it? That’s transferring extra into hypothesis, however it does appear to be there’s a zero p.c probability this present is targeted on the rest.

Nicely, I’ll give it possibly a ten% probability that Billy may very well be lacking his brother, Tommy, later generally known as Velocity, and wanting to search out him/make him actual. However even when that’s true, there’s no probability Wanda received’t be concerned.

I’m definitely within the present. I predict will probably be Disney Plus’s least-watched manufacturing thus far, however that doesn’t imply it received’t be good (its present least-watched is Ms. Marvel, arguably considered one of its finest reveals). And above all else, I’m wanting ahead to seeing Elizabeth Olsen again as Wanda, in some type or one other, by the tip.

