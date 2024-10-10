Agatha All Along Episode 5 Recap

SPOILER ALERT! This put up incorporates particulars from Episode 5 of Agatha All Alongside.

Agatha Harkness and her coven are going through one more trial on the Witches Highway within the newest episode of Marvel’s Agatha All Alongside.

Bear in mind, the witches found that Lorna Wu’s model of the ballad is definitely a safety spell, which they used to flee Alice’s curse in Episode 4. Teen practically died, however Jennifer manages to avoid wasting him, and the episode ends with Agatha’s disappointment when Rio tells her that Teen isn’t her son. Right here’s a recap of Episode 4.

Now, onward to Episode 5, titled “Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Energy.”

The episode opens on an eery word, because the Salem Seven descend on the Witches Highway. They’re whispering Agatha’s identify, crawling by way of the leaf-covered floor alongside the winding street, once they come throughout an merchandise that appears like a black stone on the bottom.

As one of many witches brings it to their nostril, the scene cuts to Lilia, who’s asleep on the bottom alongside the remainder of the coven. Plainly she had a imaginative and prescient in her dream of the Seven sizzling on their path.

“They’re coming. We have now to go,” she warns, ominously, explaining that they’d left the door to the Highway open after utilizing the summoning spell in Agatha’s basement.

Lastly, we additionally get an evidence as to who the Salem Seven are. As Lilia explains, when Agatha killed her unique coven (as proven in WandaVision), she spared their kids. They turned, as Rio so aptly describes, “a feral, hive-minded coven bent on revenge.”

“The ethical of the story, children, is all the time end what you began. Additionally, mercy is overrated,” Agatha says as she runs across the nook, clearly in a rush to flee the Salem Seven once more.

However, it’s too late to run. The Salem Seven are already surrounding them. And with out their magic, they’ll want a sensible technique of escape. Teen suggests brooms, which the coven brushes off at first, however ultimately provides into, contemplating they haven’t any different choices.

They hex just a few roots from a tree and begin the incantation in a rush, because the Seven is actually on their tail, leaping on the “brooms” as they take flight. The one solution to survive will likely be to get off the Highway, in order that they take to the air.

However fairly rapidly, the Highway forces them again right down to the bottom as they attain the following trial. They run contained in the cabin to flee the witches on their tail, and all of the sudden they’re all wearing 80s-inspired apparel. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear the Salem Seven can get inside, in order that they’ll want to finish this subsequent trial and be on their method earlier than the Seven determine methods to get to them.

Rio says that is Agatha’s trial, given the blood moon outdoors, which signifies that the veil between the residing and the useless is at its thinnest. The most effective particular person to commune with the useless is “somebody whose put so many within the grave,” Rio explains.

Simply then, Teen finds a ouija board, and the clock begins ticking. They’ve obtained half-hour to determine this out.

After Teen reads the principles of the board, they start. The spirit spells “MRSHART” — and earlier than they’ve obtained time to course of what which means, Agatha is possessed by Mrs. Hart. However wait, she’s not really possessed, she’s simply being typical Agatha, distracting everybody from her personal fears and vulnerability. When the group calls her out, she sits right down to strive once more and, this time, she must take issues significantly.

So, who’re they actually speaking to? “DEATH.” What does it need? “PUNISH.” Who? “AGATHA.”

Scared, the ladies pull their arms off the board, but it surely’s too late. Lights start flickering, papers fly in every single place, and the board shoots off the desk. Issues cool down when Jen yells, “Punish Agatha!”

She thinks that’s the one solution to get previous the trial. Agatha tries to persuade them in any other case, however her coven begins to agree that possibly, after every little thing she’s executed, Agatha deserves to be punished. Teen is the one one who defend her. Sadly, “familiars don’t get a vote,” Jen says.

The lights exit, and Agatha hides from the coven. As they’re circling the cabin on the lookout for her, they hear heavy respiration. Teen appears to be like as much as uncover a decrepit-looking Agatha perched on the ceiling. Her pores and skin is gray and cracked, her hair is sticking each which method, and he or she’s obtained a feral err about her. She jumps right down to the bottom, her limbs cracking as they flip in unnatural methods. She’s possessed for actual this time.

She goes after Jen, strangling her towards the wall, when Lilia turns the lights on, making her disappear. Simply then, a ghost seems. She identifies herself as Evanora Harkness of the Salemites. She’s Agatha’s mom, and he or she was possessing her daughter.

Ghosts sometimes have unfinished enterprise, so the coven asks Evanora what she wants. She tells them they have to end the Witches Highway with out Agatha — the most effective, and actually solely, solution to punish her. She desires the group to go away Agatha within the cabin along with her. Rio tries to refuse, and a teary-eyed Agatha asks her mom: “Why do you hate me nonetheless?”

“You have been born evil,” Evanora says. “I must have killed you the second you left my physique.”

Oof. No one is aware of what to say to that. Jen insists they should go away the cabin and go away Agatha behind, however Agatha begins pleading with the coven to avoid wasting her. That’s when Evanora possesses her once more, transferring to chase the opposite witches out of the cabin, however Alice has different concepts. She steps in and summons her powers, directing them towards Agatha and expelling Evanora from her physique. And that’s when Agatha begins to siphon Alice’s powers.

The ouija board begins transferring once more, and Teen runs over, demanding to know which spirit is with them now. “NICHOLAS SCRATCH.” Agatha’s son. Simply as time is operating out on the clock, Agatha stops siphoning when she hears her younger son’s voice pleading, “Mother. Cease.”

A brand new door opens, indicating they’ve handed the trial, but it surely seems to be too late for Alice. She has actually had the life sucked out of her. Everybody, even Teen, is now anti-Agatha. Teen pleads with Jen and Lilia to assist save Alice, however they inform him it’s too late.

They go away the cabin, the place Agatha summons her magic, secretly realizing she has her powers again. Teen confronts her, and Agatha insists that she couldn’t management the siphoning, however Teen doesn’t imagine her. In the meantime, Jen and Lilia have resigned to the truth that this was an influence seize for all of them, and so they can’t precisely be mad that Agatha took a chance to get her magic again.

“In order that’s what it means to be a witch? Killing individuals to serve your personal agenda?” Teen asks, insisting, “Not for me.”

Agatha smirks, turning into fairly callous as she whispers, “Are you certain? You’re a lot like your mom.”

Appears like Agatha has discovered who Teen is. Or, no less than she thinks she has. Agatha’s phrases anger Teen, whose personal blue magic begins crackling from his fingertips. Jen and Lilia — whose eyes have turned blue, seemingly possessed by Teen — seize Agatha and throw her off the street, letting her sink into the mud that just about took Mrs. Hart originally of the Highway.

He then sends Lilia and Jen flying off the Highway as effectively, sinking into the bottom. Reduce to Teen, who’s now donning a crown that appears so much like that of the Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff. Appears like we lastly know his actual identification.