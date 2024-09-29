‘Afternoons of Solitude’ Wins San Sebastian’s Top Prize

The 72nd San Sebastian Movie Competition’s Golden Shell for finest movie has gone to Albert Serra‘s Afternoons of Solitude, a documentary on bullfighting, edging out robust competitors from narrative options by Joshua Oppenheimer, Edward Berger and Mike Leigh.

The Spanish director’s movie focuses on Peruvian-Spanish bullfighter Andrés Roca Rey. Whereas noting that the doc’s graphic cruelty makes it a harrowing watch, THR‘s chief movie critic David Rooney in his evaluate known as it “transfixing … a singular research of self-discipline, bravado, laser-focus and showmanship.” It beat out Leigh’s Laborious Truths and Berger’s Conclave, in addition to Oppenheimer’s dystopian musical The Finish.

Elsewhere, Pamela Anderson and the solid of Gia Coppola’s The Final Showgirl took dwelling the Particular Jury Prize for finest ensemble solid. The Hollywood Reporter‘s evaluate of the movie mentioned: “Even when The Final Showgirl feels slender general, extra constantly attentive to aesthetics and ambiance than psychological profundity, there’s transferring empathy in its portrait of [Las Vegas dancer] Shelly and ladies like her, their sense of self crumbling as they develop into cruelly devalued.”

The Silver Shell for finest director went to Laura Carreira for On Falling, her movie a few Portuguese employee in a Scottish warehouse navigating loneliness and alienation in an algorithm-driven gig economic system, and to Pedro Martin-Calero for The Wailing, which focuses on a bunch of younger individuals who inadvertently resurrect an invisible evil.

Patricia López Arnaiz gained the Silver Shell for finest main efficiency in Glimmers and Pierre Lottin earned the equal prize for finest supporting efficiency in When Fall is Coming.

Among the many different awards have been finest screenplay for François Ozon, Philippe Piazzo, When Fall is Coming, and the New Administrators Award for Piet Baumgartner’s Bagger Drama. The Horizontes Latinos Award was given to Luis Ortega’s Kill the Jockey. Finest cinematography was awarded to Piao Songri for Sure in Heaven.

The pageant ran this yr from Sept. 20-28, wrapping up with Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s We Stay in Time. Honorary awards went to Cate Blanchett, Javier Bardem and Pedro Almodovar on the city’s Kursaal Theater.

