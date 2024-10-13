After tough South Carolina win, what's next for Alabama football in SEC play?

by

Tim Smith was not shocked with how powerful Saturday’s win towards South Carolina was for Alabama soccer. 

The Alabama graduate defensive finish has been navigating SEC schedules since 2020. He’s been part of 4 SEC regular-season losses since his arrival at Alabama: Texas A&M in 2021, Tennessee and LSU in 2022, and Vanderbilt in 2024. 

So when an SEC group involves Bryant-Denny Stadium to play Alabama, Smith is aware of precisely what the Crimson Tide will get. 

“We play at Alabama, you already know what I’m saying?” Smith mentioned. “We everyone’s Tremendous Bowl.” 

And for the previous 10 quarters, Alabama has seen SEC groups’ bests, from the second-half comeback by Georgia to the four-quarter collapse towards Vanderbilt and Saturday’s slim win towards the Gamecocks. 

Smith mentioned he is aware of what outsiders say. He harkens again to Alabama coach Nick Saban, calling different ideas and opinions “rat poison.” 

“However relating to us, once they play us, you may not acknowledge who the group is,” Smith mentioned. “They got here out to ball and beat our behinds. That’s one of many improbable issues concerning the SEC: Everyone desires our head.” 

That narrative has continued by way of the Saban period and into Kalen DeBoer’s. 

