After ten years, Monopoly is back at McDonald’s. How to play.

Monopoly has officially returned to McDonald’s after a decade-long absence.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 6, McDonald’s customers can “rediscover the thrill of the peel” based on the popular board game that dates back to 1935.

Unlike that 2015 version, this time, the company is switching things up a little by introducing “digital game pieces” on the McDonald’s app in addition to classic game “tabs” printed onto various menu offerings.

From a dream vacation to a $1 million cash prize, a slew of “epic prizes” are available for the taking.

All you have to do is “order your faves from the Monopoly at McDonald’s menu, then peel and play – using the app to collect your property pieces and redeem any prizes you win,” the fast food chain said Sept. 29.

Here’s what you need to know this time around, including how to play.

How to play McDonald’s Monopoly

Signing up to play the game, just like following the game’s rules, is pretty simple. All you have to do is follow a few steps:

Download the McDonald’s app, click “Rewards,” and then you’ll be able to register to play the game (Get 500 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points if you register before 10/6)

click “Rewards,” and then you’ll be able to register to play the game (Get 500 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points if you register before 10/6) Get to ordering! Registered players can order select menu items and get a “game piece,” either physical or digital, to play with (To play McDonald’s Monopoly without making a purchase, visit amoe.playatmcd.com and request a game piece.)

Registered players can order select menu items and get a “game piece,” either physical or digital, to play with (To play McDonald’s Monopoly without making a purchase, visit amoe.playatmcd.com and request a game piece.) “Peel” to find out what you’ve won. (For digital game pieces, you can “peel” to find out your prize directly in the McDonald’s app, and for physical game pieces, you peel directly from the packaging, then scan the QR code with the McDonald’s app.)

Registered players will also get a “Bonus Play” through Sunday, Nov. 2 for each game piece collected.

What McDonald’s Monopoly prizes are up for grabs?

Registered players, with each turn, are entering for a chance to win from a “pool of amazing prizes,” including 1 million American Airlines AAdvantage miles, a $50,000 vacation to a “MONOPOLY GO!” location and a $10,000 shopping spree from Lowe’s.

The fun won’t stop there.

McDonald’s customers will also have the opportunity to win free food over the course of the game period in addition to prizes from a “Bonus Play” win, such as a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited or $1 million in cash.

“Don’t just dream of MONOPOLY Money – come play for the real thing,” McDonald’s said. “The next big winner could be you!”

According to McDonald’s, there are more than 30 eligible menu items across the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, including the Quarter Pounder with Cheese and large fries. Visit playatmcd.com for additional information, including official game rules and a complete prize list.