After Eddie Murphy’s latest ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ movie, what’s next?

There was a three-decade await the fourth installment within the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise, “Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F” (streaming now on Netflix).

So will it’s one other 30 years when the then 93-year-old Eddie Murphy makes the fifth movie? Or is one thing within the works now?

Netflix, which in 2019 purchased a one-time license from Paramount with the choice for a sequel, stays mum on the chance.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the primary two films and famously sat out the less-successful 1994 installment, says it’s partly a matter of how “Axel F” fares.

“One other film clearly is as much as Netflix and albeit as much as whether or not individuals flip this one on and watch,” says Bruckheimer, who anchored the 1984 authentic and its sequel with the late Don Simpson.

“Making these films is rarely simple, although,” he provides. “It was nice that the (authentic) forged got here collectively for this one, however the script is essential.”

Murphy, nevertheless, doesn’t hesitate when requested if one other Foley journey is within the works.

“They’re growing ‘Beverly Hills Cop 5’ as we converse,” he tells USA TODAY. “And if the script is true, I’d do it tomorrow.”

By Murphy’s telling, the script for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” solely got here collectively as soon as a key component fell into place: the unresolved relationship between Foley and his estranged lawyer daughter Jane (Taylour Paige).

“That (storyline) was, fact be informed, the one purpose the film received made, and why this script is completely different from the eight others I learn through the years,” says Murphy.

“As soon as we notice Axel has lived a life, and he was married and had a baby and is estranged from her, it modified all the pieces. So positive, it’s cops and robbers but it surely’s actually about Axel reconciling together with his daughter,” the star says. “As soon as we added that to it, then, OK, that’s why Axel’s again in Beverly Hills and why he’s driving a truck by partitions, to avoid wasting his daughter and save his relationship along with her.”

May Broadway be subsequent for Eddie Murphy?

Whereas Murphy may nicely be suiting up once more for a fifth romp as Foley, he’s received one other doable challenge in thoughts. He’s coy at first; when requested if it is perhaps a stand-up present, he elaborates.

“I’ve flirted with the concept of a stay present for years and years, however after I give it some thought, I notice it must be extra than simply stand-up,” he says. “I’ve accomplished a lot different stuff, I’d must have music in my present, perhaps I’d be telling tales about my profession and my life, and I’d have some stand-up within the present. So it’d be extra like a Broadway present.”

When it’s talked about that his concept sounds a bit like what Bruce Springsteen (and later Bono) did on Broadway, combining childhood and profession tales from an autobiography with efficiency, Murphy brightens.

“I haven’t seen that, everybody stated I need to see that,” he says of “Springsteen on Broadway,” which grew to become a 2018 Netflix particular.

“I heard it was nice,” he says. “So I can see me doing that. However not simply doing stand-up and going, ‘What’s mistaken with Joe Biden?’ or simply speaking in regards to the issues of the day. I want a much bigger canvas to work with.”